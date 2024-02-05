Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Global Ltd

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into two (2) new agreements with the China Tobacco group for the sale and distribution of bird’s nest products via China Tobacco’s outlets in the City of Guangzhou in China for calendar year 2024 (2024 Agreements).

Highlights

  • Sales and distribution agreements with China Tobacco renewed for 2024.
  • Ongoing sales and distribution activities branded with BP8 Group brand names.
  • Potential to expand sales and distribution footprint.
New China Tobacco Sales and Distribution Agreements

The 2024 Agreements are effectively a renewal of the two (2) sales and distribution agreements from 2023 between the Company’s now wholly owned subsidiary Foshan Gedishi Biotechnology Co Ltd (Foshan) and two (2) wholly owned subsidiaries of China Tobacco based in Guangzhou City in the Province of Guangdong (2023 Agreements). The two wholly owned subsidiaries are Guangzhou Gold Leaves Franchise Co Ltd (Golden Leaves) and Guangzhou City Twenty Sticks Commercial Franchise Co Ltd (Twenty Sticks).

The principal terms of the 2024 Agreements include:

  • commencement date 1 January 2024;
  • term 12 months;
  • products to be supplied:
    • pure bird’s nest 50g box;
    • pure bird’s nest 100g box; and
    • bird’s nest drink - each box contains 3 bottles with 1.5g bird nest content; and
  • products to be sold in China Tobacco outlets in the Guangzhou Province of China.

Commencement of sales and distribution operations

The Company is also pleased to announce that, in the lead up period prior to Chinese New Year, Foshan has commenced sales and distribution operations in China:

  • pursuant to the 2024 Agreements in the Guangzhou Province; and
  • directly on Douyin (the mainland Chinese counterpart of TikTok).

Foshan supplies bird’s nest products to both Golden Leaves and Twenty Sticks at agreed wholesale prices. Golden Leaves and Twenty Sticks determine the retail prices of the bird’s nest products supplied by Foshan.

Golden Leaves and Twenty Sticks operate “China Tobacco” branded retail outlets in Guangzhou City including high-end retail outlets. Foshan currently supplies bird’s products to over 100 (in aggregate) Golden Leaves’ and Twenty Sticks’ retail outlets in Guangzhou City including high-end retail outlets. The Company’s bird’s next products are also stored in China Tobacco warehouses in Guangzhou.

The Company’s bird’s nest products for sale in a China Tobacco Guangzhou City outlet

The Company’s bird’s nest products for sale in a China Tobacco Guangzhou City outlet

Chinese New Year commences on Saturday, 10 February 2024 and continues for two weeks until Saturday 24 February. Raw bird’s nest and bird’s nest infused products are popular gifts in the Chinese New Year period. The Company will inform the market regarding the initial sales achieved in the trading period commencing in January through to the end of the Chinese New Year period (Initial Trading Period) after the conclusion of the Chinese New Year period.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

lab worker holding test tubes

How Will the Inflation Reduction Act Impact the Biotech Industry?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August 2022, was a main conversational point during the annual Biotech Showcase, which took place in San Francisco from January 8 to 10.

The new legislation has the potential to significantly impact the development and pricing of drugs, with some studies suggesting that it could lead to a 31 percent reduction in profits and potentially fewer drug approvals in the coming years.

Neal Masia, the co-founder and CEO of EntityRisk, spoke at the event about the changing landscape for biotech and healthcare companies, saying, “There's just now insatiable demand from society, players and everybody to understand what the value is of all of these great innovations that we're trying to create. That has created a lot of pressure in the US that never really has been there until the last few years to really upfront demonstrate what that value is."

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Note:

(a) the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender;
(b) the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and
(c) the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

The Bonus Shares, if and when issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

deCODE genetics: A sequence variant that increases risk of pregnancy loss

Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, and their collaborators from Iceland Denmark, and the USA published a study today in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology titled "Variant in the synaptonemal complex protein SYCE2 associates with pregnancy loss through effects on recombination".

Valgerdur Steinthorsdottir project leader at deCODE genetics and Kári Stefánsson CEO of deCODE genetics. Photo credit: deCODE genetics

While it is well established that chromosomal abnormalities are a major cause of miscarriages the biology behind pregnancy losses with or without chromosomal errors is not well understood. Over 114 thousand women from Iceland , Denmark , the UK, USA , and Finland who have experienced pregnancy loss participated in a genome-wide association study, testing 50 million sequence variants. A low-frequency missense variant in the SYCE2 gene was found to increase the risk of pregnancy loss by 22%.

In a previous report by deCODE scientists this missense variant was shown to associate with recombination phenotypes in chromosomes that were transmitted from the mother. Recombination between homologous chromosomes is an essential part of meiosis, the generation of the human egg and sperm cell. The product of SYCE2 forms a part of a protein complex that is essential for the alignment of homologous chromosomes for recombination and the missense variant associated with pregnancy loss and recombination is predicted to affect the stability of this protein complex.

A closer inspection of the effect of the variant on recombination revealed an effect on the positioning of crossovers that is proportional to the length of the chromosomes, the longer the chromosome the larger the effect. The effect on recombination is measured in live-born individuals. The authors propose that this effect may be more extreme in pregnancies that are lost and may contribute to pregnancy loss. The association with pregnancy loss does not account for embryos lost in early gestation before pregnancy has been detected so the effect of the variant on pregnancy success may be underestimated.

The findings reported in this study demonstrate that a variant with a substantial effect on recombinations can be maintained in the population despite increasing the risk of pregnancy loss.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland , deCODE is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. deCODE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326042/Valgerdur_Steinthorsdottir.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

deCODE genetics logo with Amgen (PRNewsfoto/deCODE genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decode-genetics-a-sequence-variant-that-increases-risk-of-pregnancy-loss-302043584.html

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/29/c3129.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V:SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.10 CAD per Unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 10% in cash and 10% in Finder Warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at any time for two years from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of CAD$0.15 per Share in year one and CAD$0.25 per Share in year two.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

medical capsule and transparent cells

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks

Canada's biotech sector is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

Looking ahead into 2024, some market participants expect to see more investor interest in biotech as a variety of trends take hold — those include a greater focus on personalized medicine, cancer immunotherapies and more.

Against that backdrop, which Canadian biotech stocks are performing the best? Below the Investing News Network outlines the three TSX-listed biotech stocks have seen the biggest gains year-on-year. Data was gathered on January 18, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time.

