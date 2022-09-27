Technology NewsInvesting News

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

As requested by the TSXV, at the Company's next annual general and special meeting, the Company will seek shareholder approval for a proposed Change of Business ("COB") to become a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer on the TSXV. Full details of the proposed Change of Business will be presented in the information circular for the shareholder meeting, and the Company will be making a full filing under TSXV Policy 5.2 in connection with the COB.

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Issued certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@amymn.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

