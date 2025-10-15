PwC Partners with Oracle to Reimagine Finance Processes with AI in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

PwC standardizes finance operations globally on Oracle Cloud ERP, gaining insights and consistency that fuel client innovation
Oracle AI WorldPwC, a multinational professional services network that provides audit, assurance, tax, and consulting services, today announced its expanded adoption of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) across its global network of firms. By standardizing and scaling Oracle Cloud ERP across its operations, PwC is embracing embedded AI, strengthening financial controls, aligning planning, and streamlining reporting across its business. In moving beyond legacy systems and embracing AI-driven finance, PwC is bringing greater consistency and transparency to finance operations across its member firms, helping deliver high-quality services to clients worldwide.
"By standardizing our finance operations on Oracle Cloud ERP and deploying new embedded generative and agentic AI capabilities, we're able to simplify reporting, strengthen financial controls, and gain faster insights across our network," said Neil Wilson, PwC Partner jointly leading ERP internal deployments. "Delivering our own transformation also adds to the experience that we can bring to clients who are looking to modernize their finance functions."
With Oracle Cloud ERP, PwC has been able to leverage embedded predictive, generative, and agentic AI to help increase productivity, reduce costs, improve financial controls, align financial and operational planning, and streamline global reporting. For example, PwC is using Oracle Cloud ERP's document IO agent and AI-powered narrative reporting capabilities to automate document handling across end-to-end financial processes to further accelerate financial insights and decision-making.
Building on this success, PwC and Oracle are co-developing new tools, accelerators, and methodologies to extend these benefits to clients. This collaboration leverages PwC's experience as a global Oracle Cloud ERP customer alongside Oracle's latest AI-driven capabilities — including predictive, generative, and agentic AI — to help deliver smarter, faster finance transformation.
"Professional services organizations need fast, accurate, touchless processes to optimize resource allocation and ensure projects are delivered on-time and under budget," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, PwC has been able to standardize global processes on a single cloud platform and embrace the latest innovations in predictive, generative, and agentic AI. As a result, Oracle is helping PwC accelerate insights, uncover new opportunities for growth, and drive meaningful business outcomes for its clients."
11,000 organizations spanning nearly every industry and geography turn to Oracle Cloud ERP applications to run their businesses. As more organizations join Oracle's community of innovators, they will benefit from a holistic set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including dedicated AI agents, powerful AI and generative AI capabilities, financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, supply chain management & manufacturing, and Oracle B2B, which help revolutionize the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.
