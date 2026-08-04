Propel to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord's 2026 Growth Conference

Propel to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord's 2026 Growth Conference

Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, announced today that Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00am ET.

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An archive of the recording will be accessible on the investor section of the company's website at www.propelholdings.com.

Fireside chat details are as follows:

Date:   Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time:  9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click here  

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over 2 million loans and lines of credit and over 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.  

Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.  

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/04/c1314.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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