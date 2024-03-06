Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 68 th Emerging Growth Conference on March 6 & 7, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here .

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 2
March 7, 2024 – Information on Today's event is below.

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 - 9:35
QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG)
Keynote speaker: Tim Xie, Chief Financial Officer

9:40 - 10:10
FendX Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: FDXTF) (CSE: FNDX)
Keynote speaker: Carolyn Myers, CEO

10:15 - 10:45
Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR)
Keynote speakers: Randy Milby, President Chairman & CEO, and Sireesh Appajosyula, COO

10:50 – 11:20
AseptiScope, Inc.
Keynote speaker: Scott W Mader – Founder & CEO

11:25 - 11:55
Trinity Biotech, Plc. (NASDAQ: TRIB)
Keynote speakers: John Gillard – President & CEO, and Des Fitzgerald, Interim CFO

12:00 – 12:30
AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)
Keynote speaker: Mr. Wing-Fai Ng, CEO

12:35 - 1:05
Canoo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)
Keynote speaker: Greg Ethridge, CFO

1:10 - 1:40
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX)
Keynote speaker: Alfred P. Poor – CEO & Director

1:45 - 2:15
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF)
Keynote speaker: Evan Gappelberg, CEO

2:40 – 2:50
Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD)
Keynote speakers: James Walesa, President / CEO, and Dan Policy, Corporate Development

2:55 - 3:05
Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK)
Keynote speaker: David Jenkins, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

3:10 - 3:20
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant, and Annette Marleau, PHD

3:40 - 3:50
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR)
Keynote speaker: Dan Brdar, President, CEO & Director

3:55 - 4:05
Peninsula Energy Ltd.'s (OTCQB: PENMF) (ASX: PEN)
Keynote speaker: Wayne W. Heili, MD, CEO & Director

4:10 – 4:20
Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: MYRUF) (CSE: M)
Keynote speaker: Thomas David Lamb, President, CEO, Company Secretary & Director

4:25 – 4:35
GTI Energy, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTRIF) (ASX: GTR)
Keynote speaker: Bruce Lane, Executive Director, CEO

Day 1
March 6, 2024

10:30
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference .  If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

10:45
Introduction

10:50 - 11:20
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AZ)
Keynote speaker: John Gildea, VP Corporate Communications

11:25 - 11:55
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH)
Keynote speaker: Anatoly Dritschilo, MD, CEO & Chairman

12:00 - 12:30
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGYD SIGY)
Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

12:35 - 1:05
ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)
Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

1:10 - 1:40
SensTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES)
Keynote speaker: Joel L. Fruendt, President, CEO, & Director.

1:45 - 2:15
Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY)
Keynote speaker: Bryan Mclaren, CEO

2:55 - 3:05
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Gerald W. Shields, Vice Chairman and CEO Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:10 – 3:20
Kneat.com, Inc. (OTCQX: KSIOF) (TSX: KSI)
Keynote speaker: Edmund Ryan, CEO

3:25 - 3:35
Altima Resources Ltd. (OTC Pink: ARSLF) (TSXV: ARH)
Keynote speaker: Joe DeVries, CEO

3:40 - 3:50
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS)
Keynote speaker: Harry Simeonidis, President / CEO

3:55 - 4:05
Renforth Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF) (CSE: RFR)
Keynote speaker: Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

4:10 - 4:20
ZYUS Life Science Corporation (OTC Pink: ZLSCF) (TSXV: ZYUS)
Keynote speaker: Brent Zettl, CEO

4:25 – 4:55
Carbon Revolution, Plc. (NASDAQ: CREV)
Keynote speakers: Gerald Buckle, CFO, and Nick Batchelor, Commercial Director

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here .

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here .

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

