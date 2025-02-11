Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) has announced the presentation expanding in the Taroom Trough.

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the results from benchtop scale beneficiation testwork completed on composite reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples from the W2 prospect at the Wandanya Project1. The testwork demonstrates substantial uplifts from composite feed grades of 21.2% Mn and 41.5% Mn to concentrate grades well above the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark grade for both the moderate and higher-grade feed samples. The laboratory testwork used HLS techniques as a proxy for widely used, industry based dense media separation (DMS).

Orbminco Limited

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) (“Orbminco”, “the Company”), is pleased to announce results of recent trench sampling at its Bronze Fox Project located in the Southern Gobi Copper-Gold belt of Mongolia.

Inca Minerals Limited

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued).

Astute Metals NL

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.

Canyon Resources Limited

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.

US flag and globe.

John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?

US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.

In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"

To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.

