POSaBIT Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Profit of ~$1Million
Q3 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 87%
Q3 Recurring Revenue Increase of 22% on Strong Point-of-Sale Saas Growth
POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT,OTC:POSAF, OTC: POSAF) (the "Company" or "POSaBIT"), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
"POSaBIT continues to deliver strong quarterly results, gross margin dollars continue to grow, our cash in the bank is increasing and our recurring monthly revenue due to Point-of-Sale Saas growth was up 22% for the quarter. We also delivered another POSaBIT record by announcing our first nearly $1M Adjusted EBITDA quarter," said Ryan Hamlin, co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT. "We are positioned for continued growth and strong earnings this year and beyond."
Hamlin added, "What you are witnessing from POSaBIT is the steady execution of a disciplined and visionary strategy. We are building for the long term with patience, strength, and purpose. We trust that our investors share this conviction as we continue to deliver consistent, exceptional results quarter after quarter."
Recent Operational Highlights
- The recently launched POSaBIT eComm menu has been met with strong market reception, growing 51% quarter over quarter - demonstrating the desire by merchants to want to have their eComm menu driven by their Point-of-Sale provider.
- POSaBIT reduced the outstanding accounts payable balance quarter over quarter by 41% - reflecting the focus put on paying down debt while still increasing cash.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $1.2 million compared to $805 thousand as of June 30, 2025.
Financial Results
|in US Dollars
|
Summary of Quarterly Results
|
|
3 rd Quarter 2025
|
2 nd Quarter 2025
|
1 st Quarter 2025
|
4 th Quarter 2024
|
3 rd Quarter 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$2,363,061
|
$2,653,328
|
$2,872,703
|
$3,150,199
|
$4,082,537
|
Gross margin
|
$1,915,755
|
$1,849,612
|
$1,515,553
|
$1,692,227
|
$1,631,891
|
Total operating expenses (excl FOREX)
|
$(2,068,485)
|
$(2,578,410)
|
$(2,635,158)
|
$(2,752,797)
|
$(3,070,372)
|
FOREX
|
(358,127)
|
936,110
|
(6,401)
|
203,005
|
(304,120)
|
Other (expenses) income
|
$(37,070)
|
$379,190
|
$1,990
|
$(392,987)
|
$(341,341)
|
Net earnings (loss) prior to income taxes
|
$(547,937)
|
$586,502
|
$(1,124,016)
|
$(1,250,552)
|
$(2,083,942)
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
$(596,361)
|
$634,736
|
$(1,124,016)
|
$(1,238,312)
|
$(2,083,942)
The following table reconciles Revenue, as reported, to Adjusted Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024.
|
in US Dollars
|
September 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2024
|
Revenue as reported
|
$2,363,061
|
|
$3,831,331
|
Add: Cash receipts from licensing contracts
|
$1,430,645
|
|
$1,261,290
|
Deduct: Licensing support revenue
|
$(386,250)
|
|
$(341,895)
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
$3,407,456
|
|
$4,750,726
|
|
|
The following table reconciles Gross Profit Margin, as reported, to Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024.
|
in US Dollars
|
September 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2024
|
Gross Margin as reported
|
$1,915,755
|
|
$1,631,890
|
Add: Cash Receipts from Licensing contracts
|
$1,430,645
|
|
$1,261,290
|
Deduct: Licensing Support Revenue as reported
|
$(386,250)
|
|
$(341,895)
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$2,960,150
|
|
$2,551,285
|
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
|
87%
|
|
54%
The following table reconciles EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024.
|
in US Dollars
|
September 30, 2025
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$57,138
|
|
$(940,553)
|
Deduct: Licensing support revenue, as reported
|
$(386,250)
|
|
$(341,895)
|
Deduct: Licensing revenue interest income, as reported
|
$(131,935)
|
|
$(220,569)
|
Add: Cash receipts from licensing agreement, as reported
|
$1,430,645
|
|
$1,261,290
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$969,598
|
|
$(241,727)
Conference Call Information
Date: November 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 195719
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2708/53211
Conference Call Replay Information:
The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53211
Webcast Replay URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2708/53211
Financial Reports
Full details of the financial and operating results are described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 with accompanying notes. The consolidated financial statements and additional information about POSaBIT are available on the Company's website at www.posabit.com/investor-relations or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Non-IFRS Measures
Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures used by management that do not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross revenue, minus license support revenue, plus actual licensing cash received as part of POSaBIT's licensing deals. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as Adjusted Revenue less company cost of goods sold, and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin as a percentage of Adjusted Gross Profit as compared to Adjusted Revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss generated for the period as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted in accordance with the reconciliation table set out in this press release. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are useful metrics to evaluate its core operating performance and uses these measures to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, frequently use these non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. We caution readers that Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin) and Adjusted EBITDA are not substitutes for gross revenue, gross profit or profit/loss, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, product development, timing of product development, events and courses of action.
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate," "objective," "may," "will," "might," "should," "could," "can," "intend," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan," "is designed to" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about: our expectations regarding cost reductions; our expectations regarding continued growth and earnings over 2025 and beyond; future growth strategy and growth rate; and our anticipated trends and challenges in the markets in which we operate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which POSaBIT will operate in the future, including the demand for our products, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; our ability to maintain technological leadership; our ability to manage risks inherent in foreign operations; the impact of technology changes on our products and industry; our failure to develop new and innovative products; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect our business; our ability to manage working capital; and our dependence on key personnel. POSaBIT is an early-stage company; it may not achieve profitability; and it may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from POSaBIT's expectations include consumer sentiment towards POSaBIT's products, litigation, global economic climate, loss of key employees and consultants, additional funding requirements, changes in laws, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.
Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this news release.
ABOUT POSaBIT
POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT,OTC:POSAF, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting-edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
