Life Science NewsInvesting News

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-02185, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia securities between May 7, ...

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-02185, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia securities during the Class Period, you have until June 14, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China.  The Company's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.  Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's common share price fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CRNC, AKBA and ABBV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

CRNC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26045&wire=1
AKBA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26045&wire=1
ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26045&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AbbVie, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) ( NYSE: ABBV ) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES . YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CELH, VLTA and ABBV

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV ) securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). AbbVie investors have until June 6, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds AbbVie Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022

Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25976&from=4

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×