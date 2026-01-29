Planet Ventures Announces Closing Of $5,000,000 Life Offering Of Common Shares

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia January 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; Frankfurt: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) of an aggregate of 100,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering").
The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.planetventuresinc.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for future investments and general working capital.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.
About Planet Ventures Inc.
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.
For further information, please contact:
Etienne Moshevich, CEO Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: et@transcendcapitalinc.com Website: www.planetventuresinc.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated use of the proceeds. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified in such statement. Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking statements above do not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES-
