Pivotree Announces Resignation of Board Director Patrick Meneley

Pivotree Announces Resignation of Board Director Patrick Meneley

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT,OTC:PVTRF) ("Pivotree" or the "Company") today announced that Patrick Meneley has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Vernon Lobo, Chair of the Board of Pivotree, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Patrick for his service and contributions to Pivotree. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized for its partnership with top brands across industries. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mo Ashoor, Chief Financial Officer
investor@pivotree.com
613-714-4702

SOURCE: Pivotree Inc.



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