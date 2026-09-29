PitchBook Wins 2026 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced it has been named a TrustRadius 2026 Tech Cares Award winner. The award honors B2B technology companies that put people, the planet, and ethics at the center of how they operate and covers sustainability and the environment, volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, community impact, and employee well-being.

"Creating a great place to work means supporting our people in and outside of the workplace," said Amy Whaley, Chief People Officer at PitchBook. "From meaningful benefits and opportunities to grow to giving employees the resources to make an impact in their communities, we're proud to build an experience where people can thrive. This recognition is a reflection of that commitment."

The company is also committed to fostering a culture that drives exceptional employee experiences. PitchBook is dedicated to creating a space where everyone can show up and thrive, offering a variety of employee resource groups (ERGs) for employees to engage in with their peers, as well as comprehensive learning and development opportunities, and benefits that support well-being.

That commitment extends beyond the workplace to community engagement through advocacy, volunteerism, and fundraising. Through company matches for charitable donations, paid volunteer time off, the annual Global Volunteer Day initiative (in 2025, 75% of employees participated), charitable grants, and longstanding nonprofit partnerships, PitchBook believes in delivering the highest level of service, not just to its customers, but to its communities as well.

PitchBook also earned a 2026 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, which verified it as a Trusted Seller — underscoring its dedication to transparency, integrity, and a buyer-first approach to customer relationships.

To learn more about careers at PitchBook, click here .

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .

PR@pitchbook.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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