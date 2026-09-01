Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for September 30, 2026

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026. The dividend is designated as 85% non-eligible and 15% eligible for Canadian income tax purposes.
About Pine Cliff
Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Philip B. Hodge – President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312461