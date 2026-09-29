Perth-Built Arcade Game Gravity Glider Pairs Its $GGLIDE Meme Token with Tokenized Micron Stock

Image by Gravity Glider
Gravity Glider, a retro-style arcade browser game developed by Perth developer Howie Crewe of WOZ Game Labs, will launch its $GGLIDE meme token on October 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. AWST (12:00 UTC) on pump.fun. Rather than using Solana's native SOL as its quote asset, $GGLIDE will be paired with tokenized shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).
The launch uses pump.fun's Custom Pairs feature, allowing tokens to be launched and traded against supported assets other than SOL. The pairing connects the game-focused meme token with tokenized MU and reflects the project's combination of gaming, meme culture and evolving crypto-market structures.
A Game Before the Token
Gravity Glider took Crewe approximately three years to build and is already playable for free in a web browser, with no download required. The game uses gravity- and momentum-based movement and features eight worlds and boss encounters.
"The game is live right now," Crewe said. "Anyone can play it before deciding whether the token interests them at all."
Its presentation incorporates familiar crypto-community themes including bonding curves, market cycles and meme terminology alongside its retro arcade setting, connecting the project's game world with the culture surrounding meme tokens.
Launch Details
$GGLIDE will launch without a presale. All buyers, including the developer, will enter through the same public pump.fun bonding curve. Crewe will purchase 15% of the token supply in the launch transaction through the public curve. The allocation is held in one public wallet and is not locked or vested. The remaining 85% is designated for public participation.
A 1% trading fee is paid to qualifying $GGLIDE holders in tokenized MU through pump.fun's holder-rewards system. Rewards depend on trading activity and holder share and are not guaranteed. If the bonding curve completes, liquidity is expected to migrate to PumpSwap.
Disclosure: $GGLIDE is a meme token with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It does not represent ownership of Micron Technology shares or affiliation with Micron Technology, Inc. Meme tokens are highly volatile, and buyers can lose their entire purchase. Nothing in this announcement is financial advice.
About Gravity Glider
Gravity Glider is a retro-style arcade browser game independently developed in Perth, Western Australia, by WOZ Game Labs Pty Ltd. Built over approximately three years, it features gravity- and momentum-based movement, eight worlds and unique boss encounters, and is playable free in any web browser.
Media Contact:
WOZ Game Labs Pty Ltd
Howie Crewe
gravityglidertg@gmail.com
https://www.gravityglider.com/
X: @GravityGlider_X · Telegram: @GravityGliderCommunity
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e7877d-d621-4a4b-8b2e-b7335ad53629