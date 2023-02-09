Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 435 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

Investor Relations Contact

investorrelations@paypal.com

Media Relations Contact

mediarelations@paypal.com

PYPL

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

President and CEO Dan Schulman Announces Intention to Retire from PayPal at Year-End

Board to Initiate Search for Successor

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that President and CEO Dan Schulman has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023 and that he will work with the Board on a smooth leadership transition. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman's successor.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FIS to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 15, 2023

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wed., Feb. 15, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Supercharges Virtual Expert Platform with AI Enhancements to Streamline Expert-Assisted Tax Filing

Intuit's platform behind TurboTax Live connects people to experts and helps build customer confidence, while driving personalized experiences at scale and reducing tax filing time

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements for its Virtual Expert Platform to drive highly-personalized experiences, connecting consumers with experts and reducing tax filing time with its portfolio of TurboTax Live products.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gen Z Would Rather Talk About Anything But Their Finances

New survey from Intuit reveals Gen Z finds politics and sex easier to talk about than finances, and how the "soft life" TikTok trend is shaping the way they save … or don't save

Generation Z, the first generation of digital natives who are more than twice as likely* to compare themselves to others on social media, feel like they are falling behind their peers financially, according to a new survey by Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on February 23

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on February 23, 2023, following the close of market. The company's second quarter ends on January 31, 2023.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

