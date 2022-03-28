Fintech Investing News

Merchants with PayPal Checkout can use the Happy Returns Return & Exchange Portal at no cost New Return Bar partnership with Ulta Beauty offers shoppers in-person returns at over 1,300 locations nationwide PayPal today announced it is delivering more ways to help retailers manage returns by enabling merchants who offer PayPal Checkout to use the Happy Returns return and exchange portal software at no additional cost ...

Merchants with PayPal Checkout can use the Happy Returns Return & Exchange Portal at no cost

New Return Bar partnership with Ulta Beauty offers shoppers in-person returns at over 1,300 locations nationwide

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), today announced it is delivering more ways to help retailers manage returns by enabling merchants who offer PayPal Checkout to use the Happy Returns return and exchange portal software at no additional cost 1 . Additionally, the company has partnered with Ulta Beauty which increases the total number of Happy Returns Return Bar locations to more than 5,000. As online shopping has continued to accelerate during Covid, average return rates have increased to more than 20% 2 making it more important than ever for merchants to manage their post-purchase processes more effectively.

Happy Returns customer presenting a QR code at Ulta Beauty to make a fast and seamless box-free return

Expanding Return Software Access

American consumers returned over $218 billion of online purchases in 2021 3 , creating logistical challenges and greater costs for retailers. By making the Happy Returns software available to PayPal merchant customers at no additional cost, PayPal helps merchants of all sizes to transform their returns experience while streamlining their own operations.

The Happy Returns software automates returns and exchanges and delivers a more user-friendly customer flow. With intelligent exchange suggestions based on return reasons and inventory, consumers can make an exchange within the same transaction or choose to receive a refund. For merchants that also use the Happy Returns in-person Return Bar service 4 , the return flow presents customers with nearby Return Bar locations so they can select their preferred returns location.

"As return volumes continue to increase, this is a crucial time for merchants to implement efficient and cost-effective solutions that better equip them to manage the growing role returns play in retail," said David Sobie , Vice President of Happy Returns by PayPal. "By offering the Happy Returns software free of charge, we are delivering a post-purchase solution for merchants that helps them retain revenue and gives them a competitive edge in today's market."

In addition, the Happy Returns portal is now localized to eight additional languages to enable access by consumers in the EU and Canada . The appropriate language is displayed automatically based on the shopper's location, with translation of all screen instructions including custom copy provided by the merchant. The returns portal also includes a robust dashboard that enables the merchant to run detailed reports of returns data and respond to returns-related customer inquiries in real time.

"Happy Returns has made it possible for us to offer seamless exchanges to our customers across the globe, helping retain revenue we would have otherwise lost," said Niran Chana , President, International at Gymshark.

Ulta Beauty Introduces Return Bars

Despite the continued increase in online shopping, consumers have demonstrated a strong and growing preference for Happy Returns' box-free, label-free drop-off—with over 70% choosing to visit a Return Bar rather than returning by mail when given the option 5 . To help support this demand, Happy Returns and Ulta Beauty are introducing Return Bars in more than 1,300 Ulta Beauty retail locations nationwide, increasing the total number of Return Bar locations overall to more than 5,000. With this expansion, 78% of Americans will live within a 10-mile radius of a Return Bar 6 , making the return process convenient and efficient for consumers.

Starting in select locations and expanding throughout 2022, the Ulta Beauty partnership extends Happy Returns' unique reverse logistics solution to remove consumer and merchant return pain points. Shoppers begin their return on the Happy Returns-hosted returns portal or the merchants' own return flow and receive a QR code. They can then bring the items only—no box or receipt required—plus the QR code to the Return Bar at an Ulta Beauty store to complete the return. Returns from multiple merchants are aggregated into a reusable tote, reducing shipping costs and making the process more sustainable by eliminating cardboard and lowering carbon emissions.

"Though consumers have increased their frequency of online shopping, returns are commonly an 'in person' experience and are costly and challenging for merchants," said David Sobie , Vice President of Happy Returns by PayPal. "Our partnership with Ulta Beauty widens our in-person drop off network and gives online shoppers more options to complete returns—Return Bars bring new customers into stores and give merchants a more cost-effective and practical way to manage their reverse logistics."

"We are thrilled to welcome Happy Returns to the Ulta Beauty family to deliver our guests greater convenience," said Kecia Steelman , Chief Operating Officer, Ulta Beauty . "Our pilot with the innovative return platform reinforced the value simplified, in-person returns offer consumers and retailers alike. We're encouraged by the increased store traffic and in-store engagement the partnership drives. This is a winning opportunity for our guests, our brand and Happy Returns."

Merchants who would like more information about the Happy Returns returns portal software and/or in-person Return Bar service can visit happyreturns.com/paypal

  1. PayPal Checkout fees still apply.
  2. National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail Returns Report, January 2022
  3. National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail Returns Report, January 2022
  4. Return Bar fees apply
  5. Analysis of internal PayPal and Happy Returns data January 2022
  6. Analysis 2020 Census Data

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

Media Contact:

Gideon Anstey
Gbanstey@paypal.com

Ulta Beauty employee placing a returned item into a Happy Returns reusable tote

Ulta Beauty employee scanning a Happy Returns QR code to verify the return and initiate an instant refund

GymShark using the Happy Returns Return and Exchange Portal to simply online returns

GymShark using the Happy Returns Return and Exchange Portal that offers customers seamless exchanges

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-broadens-access-to-its-post-purchase-services-for-merchants-to-help-manage-increasing-return-volumes-301511194.html

SOURCE PayPal, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPalPYPLFintech Investing
PYPL

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

Keep reading...Show less

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal's Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Digital One Financial Wellness Suite Products Enable Community Banks to Deliver Simplified, Personalized Financial Services

Key facts

  • FIS Digital Banking customers now have access to more advanced tools as FIS adds enhancements to its Digital One hosted platform with Digital One Financial Wellness Suite.
  • Spending Insights, the newest addition to Digital One Financial Wellness Suite, is being used by more than 85 banks to bring advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity to their customers.

In order to provide its community bank clients with the advanced digital banking tools they need, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has enhanced its Digital One platform with the launch of Spending Insights, a new offering within the Digital One Financial Wellness Suite. FIS' Digital One hosted platform is pre-integrated with the company's core banking solutions making it easier for FIS' clients to tap into this powerful digital solution.

Spending Insights brings innovative new features to banks and their customers, with advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity. This enhancement to the FIS Digital One platform makes powerful tools highly accessible to FIS digital banking customers so they benefit from pre-configured, flexible solutions that require far fewer developer resources than custom builds can.

FIS' Spending Insights is powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics accessible as an online and mobile banking tool that delivers targeted insights to customers about their financial activity. Customers with Digital One Spending Insights-enabled accounts will receive tailored suggestions for transaction monitoring, balance and cashflow trackers, reminders to set budgets, nudges to better financial choices, and more.

This new solution is now being used by more than 85 banks including Danbury, CT-based Union Savings Bank, which serves 25 branches in Western Connecticut. The solution also leverages the powerful data-driven personalization platform from FIS partner Personetics to deliver unique insights.

As the digital transformation of the world's banking and financial services industry accelerates, smaller banks looking to offer an experience on par with their largest bank and fintech competitors will need to build out their digital banking strategy. The FIS Digital One platform offers an array of solutions for financial institutions of all sizes to deploy highly advanced digital and mobile banking experiences.

According to Gartner®, "by 2030, 80% of heritage banking firms that fail to adapt to digitalization will go out of business, become commoditized or exist only formally. Product managers must focus on accelerating the digitalization of functional processes to help banks expedite transformation and remain relevant." 1

"At Union Savings Bank we continue to deliver innovative services to our customers and community," said Cynthia Merkle, President and CEO at Union Savings Bank. "It's solutions like FIS' Spending Insights that give us that competitive advantage in the community banking space while building loyalty with our customers."

"Our highly advanced offerings like the Digital One platform are what drive innovative and forward-looking banks to come work with FIS," said Maria Schuld, Division Executive, Americas Banking Solutions at FIS. "Because we continue to deliver novel features and experiences, our clients have come to trust us to help them stay on top of and ahead of the technology driving our industry, and it's why more than 85 banks have already signed up for these new enhancements to our Digital One platform."

Click here to learn more about the FIS Digital One platform and Spending Insights.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck Join the FIS Board of Directors

Key facts:

  • Vijay D'Silva, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.
  • Kenneth T. Lamneck, former Chief Executive Officer and President, Insight Enterprises, Inc., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck have joined the company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Executive Alex Chriss to Present at Wolfe Research Virtual Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

The presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Inflation Exacerbates Pay Inequities Among American Workers, Study Shows

Credit Karma prioritizes pay equity starting from inside out, having invested $15 million to remove pay disparities among employees

Today, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, has released a report that examines pay inequities in the U.S. workforce. The report found two-thirds of American workers feel like their pay is not adequate enough to cover the rising cost of inflation, which reached another four-decade-high in February, according to the Labor Department . Economic factors like inflation and the Great Resignation, combined with unresolved systemic issues, like the gender pay gap and racial inequalities, bring to the fore the need for equal pay within the American workforce. This Equal Pay Day, Credit Karma is officially putting its stake in the ground as a champion for pay equity both inside and outside of its organization and calls on other major companies to do the same.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma's New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

Credit Karma seeks to help Americans who are sacrificing necessities to make their federal student loan payments through personalized debt relief options and potential loan forgiveness

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of DocuSign, HyreCar, Katapult, and PayPal on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×