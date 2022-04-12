Gabrielle Rabinovitch will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer upon Rainey's departure PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced the departure of John Rainey PayPal's Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president, Global Customer Operations. After almost seven years at PayPal, Rainey is leaving the company to join Walmart Inc. as its CFO. To support an orderly transition, Rainey will remain at PayPal until ...

