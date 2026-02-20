Pan Global Resources to Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Pan Global Resources to Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FSE: 2EU) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Jason Mercier, Pan Global's Vice President of Investor Relations, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5th, 2026. Mr. Mercier, as well as Pan Global's Director General for Spain, Juan García Valledor, will also attend investor meetings with select investors. "The Centurion One Capital Growth Conference is an excellent opportunity to introduce Pan Global to an invitation-only investor audience dedicated to uncovering potential outperformance in small cap companies," said Mercier.

"With three deposits discovered to date at its two copper-gold Projects in Spain and an expanded drill program in 2026 targeting discoveries in copper and gold, Pan Global offers the optionality investors seek in exploration investments."

Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference
Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT
Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital
Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.
For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. Escacena contains the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit and the Cañada Honda gold-copper deposits, with maiden resources announced in December 2025. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications
jason@panglobalresources.com / investors@panglobalresources.com
Tel: +1-236-886-9518
www.panglobalresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284644

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

pan-global-resourcespgz-cctsxv-pgzbase-metals-investing
PGZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources

Advancing High-grade Copper and Polymetallic Deposits in Spain

Advancing High-grade Copper and Polymetallic Deposits in Spain Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

(TheNewswire) February 19, 2026 TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged non-brokered private placement offerings of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously, "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that, due to continued significant demand, the non-brokered private placement financing announced... Keep Reading...
Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) (previously, "Romios Gold Resources Inc.")... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the planned extension of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.... Keep Reading...
Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold results, accompanied by copper and silver values, from the Reco target at the Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property") located... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

Happy Creek Announces Name Change to Fox Tungsten Ltd.

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Related News

diamond investing

Anglo Takes Third De Beers Writedown in Three Years

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

lithium investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Valley Results Boost Gold Mountain

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework