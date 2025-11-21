PAN GLOBAL EXTENDS CLOSING DATE OF OFFERING

PAN GLOBAL EXTENDS CLOSING DATE OF OFFERING

TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF   |   OTCQB: PGZFF   |   FRA: 2EU

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced an extension to December 21, 2025 of the deadline for completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. In all other respects, the terms of the financing will be as previously announced.

On October 6, 2025 the Company announced that it had arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 18,750,000 Common Shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.16 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. On October 22, 2025 the Company announced completion of the first tranche of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,322,800.

Completion of the second and final tranche of the Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources

Advancing High-grade Copper and Polymetallic Deposits in Spain

