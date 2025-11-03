Palantir Reports Q3 2025 U.S. Comm Revenue Growth of 121% Y/Y and Revenue Growth of 63% Y/Y; Guides Q4 Revenue to 61% Y/Y and U.S. Comm Revenue to 121% Y/Y; Raises FY 2025 Revenue Guidance to 53% Y/Y, Crushing Consensus Expectations

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"114% - our Rule of 40 score! These results make undeniable the transformational impact of using AIP to compound AI leverage. Year-over-year growth in our U.S. business surged to 77%, and year-over-year growth in U.S. commercial climbed to 121%. We are yet again announcing the highest sequential quarterly revenue growth guide in our company's history, representing 61% year-over-year growth," said Alex C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies.

Q3 2025 Highlights

  • U.S. revenue grew 77% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $883 million
    • U.S. commercial revenue grew 121% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter to $397 million
    • U.S. government revenue grew 52% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $486 million
  • Revenue grew 63% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter to $1.181 billion
  • Closed 204 deals of at least $1 million, 91 deals of at least $5 million, and 53 deals of at least $10 million
  • Closed a record-setting $2.76 billion of total contract value ("TCV"), up 151% year-over-year
    • Closed a record-setting $1.31 billion of U.S. commercial TCV, up 342% year-over-year
  • U.S. commercial remaining deal value ("RDV") of $3.63 billion, up 199% year-over-year and 30% quarter-over-quarter
  • Customer count grew 45% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP income from operations of $393 million, representing a 33% margin
  • Adjusted income from operations of $601 million, representing a 51% margin
  • Rule of 40 score of 114%
  • GAAP net income of $476 million, representing a 40% margin
  • Cash from operations of $508 million, representing a 43% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $540 million, representing a 46% margin
  • GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.18
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.21
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $6.4 billion

Q3 2025 Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Third Quarter

Amount

Revenue

$

1,181,092

Year-over-year growth

63

%

Amount

Margin

Income from Operations

$

393,256

33

%

Adjusted Income from Operations

$

600,540

51

%

Cash from Operations

$

507,664

43

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

539,862

46

%

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

475,599

40

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

528,709

Adjusted EBITDA

$

606,515

51

%

GAAP EPS, Diluted

$

0.18

Adjusted EPS, Diluted

$

0.21

Outlook

For Q4 2025, we expect:

  • Revenue of between $1.327 - $1.331 billion.
  • Adjusted income from operations of between $695 - $699 million.

For full year 2025:

  • We are raising our revenue guidance to between $4.396 - $4.400 billion.
  • We are raising our U.S. commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $1.433 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 104%.
  • We are raising our adjusted income from operations guidance to between $2.151 - $2.155 billion.
  • We are raising our adjusted free cash flow guidance to between $1.9 - $2.1 billion.
  • And we continue to expect GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp's quarterly letter is available through Palantir's website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters .

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q32025 . A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir's Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy, and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our available funds to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us or our leadership, including but not limited to coverage that presents, enhances, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information, misconceptions, or falsehoods; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine, and Israel and broader Middle-East conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, foreign currency fluctuations, or the potential or actual imposition of tariffs or other impacts on trade relations on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter:

  • Total contract value ("TCV") is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value ("ACV") is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value ("RDV") is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers' financial condition, including the consideration of such customers' ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
  • Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606— Revenue from Contracts with Customers , to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
  • The term "strategic commercial contracts" is as defined in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • "Dollar-weighted duration basis" is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts.
  • The term "Rule of 40" refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir's business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir's control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir's Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

1,181,092

$

725,516

$

3,068,644

$

2,037,988

Cost of revenue (1)

207,307

146,639

573,211

391,457

Gross profit

973,785

578,877

2,495,433

1,646,531

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing (1)

274,636

209,474

754,733

599,460

Research and development (1)

144,191

117,555

414,123

336,376

General and administrative (1)

161,702

138,708

487,956

411,335

Total operating expenses

580,529

465,737

1,656,812

1,347,171

Income from operations

393,256

113,140

838,621

299,360

Interest income

59,762

52,120

166,458

142,065

Other income (expense), net

27,483

(8,110

)

30,906

(32,790

)

Income before provision for income taxes

480,501

157,150

1,035,985

408,635

Provision for income taxes

3,753

7,809

12,948

17,653

Net income

476,748

149,341

1,023,037

390,982

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,149

5,816

6,680

7,801

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

475,599

$

143,525

$

1,016,357

$

383,181

Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.20

$

0.06

$

0.43

$

0.17

Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.18

$

0.06

$

0.40

$

0.16

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

2,377,167

2,250,032

2,363,785

2,231,790

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

2,571,057

2,459,589

2,562,367

2,424,864

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue

$

15,789

$

13,123

$

45,778

$

35,941

Sales and marketing

63,148

50,698

171,701

141,168

Research and development

35,049

30,715

98,951

87,532

General and administrative

58,332

47,889

171,198

145,199

Total stock-based compensation

$

172,318

$

142,425

$

487,628

$

409,840

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of September 30,

As of December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,615,967

$

2,098,524

Marketable securities

4,821,850

3,131,463

Accounts receivable, net

1,005,910

575,048

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

142,429

129,254

Total current assets

7,586,156

5,934,289

Property and equipment, net

45,706

39,638

Operating lease right-of-use assets

204,315

200,740

Other assets

277,783

166,217

Total assets

$

8,113,960

$

6,340,884

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

67,503

$

103

Accrued liabilities

381,737

427,046

Deferred revenue

316,722

259,624

Customer deposits

368,170

265,252

Operating lease liabilities

46,271

43,993

Total current liabilities

1,180,403

996,018

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

43,901

39,885

Customer deposits, noncurrent

1,570

1,663

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

189,165

195,226

Other noncurrent liabilities

10,652

13,685

Total liabilities

1,425,691

1,246,477

Palantir's stockholders' equity:

Common stock

2,383

2,339

Additional paid-in capital

10,747,603

10,193,970

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

11,537

(5,611

)

Accumulated deficit

(4,171,066

)

(5,187,423

)

Total Palantir's stockholders' equity

6,590,457

5,003,275

Noncontrolling interests

97,812

91,132

Total equity

6,688,269

5,094,407

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,113,960

$

6,340,884

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Operating activities

Net income

$

1,023,037

$

390,982

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

19,127

24,581

Stock-based compensation

487,628

409,840

Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net

5,005

26,021

Noncash consideration

(32,053

)

(34,789

)

Other operating activities

15,833

51,156

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(422,977

)

(311,699

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

50,343

(15,491

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

90,582

49,859

Contract liabilities

160,154

132,340

Other liabilities

(39,501

)

(29,262

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,357,178

693,538

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(20,610

)

(9,528

)

Purchases of marketable securities

(6,091,513

)

(3,418,699

)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

4,360,327

2,451,378

Purchases of privately-held securities

(72,924

)

(4,000

)

Other investing activities

(1,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,825,720

)

(980,849

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

120,839

270,207

Repurchases of common stock

(55,789

)

(45,598

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(81,117

)

Other financing activities

55

91

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(16,012

)

224,700

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

9,444

960

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(475,110

)

(61,651

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

2,119,936

850,107

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

$

1,644,826

$

788,456

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Income from operations

$

393,256

$

113,140

$

838,621

$

299,360

Add: stock-based compensation

172,318

142,425

487,628

409,840

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

34,966

19,950

129,386

46,340

Adjusted income from operations

$

600,540

$

275,515

$

1,455,635

$

755,540

Adjusted operating margin

51

%

38

%

47

%

37

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

507,664

$

419,772

$

1,817,505

Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

38,990

18,756

202,604

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(6,792

)

(3,985

)

(23,716

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

539,862

$

434,543

$

1,996,393

Adjusted free cash flow margin

46

%

60

%

51

%

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2025

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

475,599

Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,149

Less: interest income

(59,762

)

Add: other (income) expense, net

(27,483

)

Add: provision for income taxes

3,753

Add: depreciation and amortization

5,975

Add: stock-based compensation

172,318

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

34,966

Adjusted EBITDA

$

606,515

Adjusted EBITDA margin

51

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2025

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

475,599

Add: stock-based compensation

172,318

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

34,966

Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1)

(154,174

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

$

528,709

Weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted

2,571,057

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$

0.21

(1)

Income tax effect is based on an estimated long-term annual effective tax rate of 23.0% for the period presented.

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

