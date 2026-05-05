OWL Announces Reprising Its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement.

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC May 5, 2026 TheNewswire - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (the "Company "or "OWL") announces it is has reprised its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), originally announced on April 30, 2026.
Under the revised terms, the Offering will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.045 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $900,000.
All other terms and conditions of this Offering reman unchanged.
Further details regarding the Offering are available under the Company's profile filed SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
One World Lithium Inc. is developing proprietary lithium extraction technologies and pursuing strategic partnership to commercialize lower-impact, scalable lithium production from brines and clay slurries. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,
"Doug Fulcher"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 604-564-2017 Ext 3.
Forward‑Looking Information: This press release may include forward‑looking information and forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward‑looking information includes, without limitation, statements relating to future plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward‑looking information is based on certain material expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to: (I) the ability of OWL to further develop its DLCE technology, including its potential applicability to lithium extraction, (II) OWL's ability to advance toward potential commercialization of its lithium extraction technologies, (III) OWL's ability to close the Offering and, in connection therewith, receive the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, as applicable, (IV) the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, and (V) the availability of certain prospectus exemptions to potential investors as described herein. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‑looking information is based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward‑looking information. Forward‑looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‑looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (I) the inability of OWL to commercialize its DLCE technology, (II) OWL's inability to execute its business plan or raise additional financing as required, (III) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and the lithium sector in particular, (IV) advancements in competing lithium extraction or direct lithium extraction technologies, and (V) the inability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals for the Offering or to complete the Offering on the terms proposed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of forward‑looking information may prove to be incorrect, and that events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of OWL. All forward‑looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and OWL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information contained in this press release.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
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