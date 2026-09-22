Oracle Partners with Wipro to Strengthen End-to-End Pharmacovigilance Services

Collaboration to help life sciences organizations accelerate pharmacovigilance deployment with built-in compliance support
Oracle Life Sciences announced a partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company to strengthen Wipro's pharmacovigilance (PV) service offering using Oracle Life Sciences Argus business process services (BPS). With Argus, Wipro will enhance drug safety operations and compliance support for life sciences organisations globally, enabling faster onboarding, streamlined safety workflows, and support for the regulatory compliance process across the drug safety lifecycle.
"Life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize safety operations while maintaining compliance and speed," said Jasjit Singh Kang, Managing Partner & Global Head of Business Process Services, Wipro Limited. "By integrating Oracle Life Sciences Argus BPS into our Wipro Intelligence™ suite of AI-powered solutions, Wipro's PV service offerings can be enhanced to offer customers scalable, ready-to-deploy safety services."
Oracle Argus BPS provides the foundation for scalable, cloud-based pharmacovigilance services
Oracle Life Sciences Argus is a leading pharmacovigilance solution that helps organizations manage drug safety data, automate workflows, support regulatory reporting, and provide visibility across safety operations. Oracle Life Sciences Argus BPS extends that foundation into a cloud-based, managed services model, providing flexible infrastructure, and built-in compliance capabilities. The cloud-based managed services model enables organizations like Wipro to deliver scalable pharmacovigilance (PV) services without the burden of maintaining on-premises safety systems.
Wipro's PV services span case processing, reporting, regulatory submissions, Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) support, and post-marketing surveillance.
To help customers accelerate results, Wipro is adopting a go-to-market model in which preconfigured Oracle Life Sciences Argus BPS environments are maintained and deployment-ready prior to customer onboarding. This approach can help streamline implementation timelines and accelerate the delivery of PV operations once deployment begins.
"Our collaboration with Wipro reflects the growing demand for comprehensive, cloud-based pharmacovigilance solutions that help life sciences organizations modernize safety operations and accelerate drug development," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Together, we are supporting a more agile and deployment-ready approach to pharmacovigilance by combining Oracle's proven safety platform with Wipro's deep domain and services expertise and commitment to advancing life sciences innovation."
Learn about how customers, partners, and CROs are using Oracle's unified life sciences platform to streamline drug safety operations, accelerate PV service delivery, and support regulatory compliance across the full drug lifecycle from clinical development through post-marketing surveillance at www.oracle.com/lifesciences.
About Oracle Life Sciences
Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance, throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements—empowering the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.oracle.com/lifesciences.
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SOURCE Oracle