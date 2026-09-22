Oracle Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

Fusion Agentic Applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM help organizations redefine how HR work gets done
Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. This is the 11th consecutive year Oracle has been named a Leader in the overall report and the ninth consecutive year that Oracle has been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision. A copy of this year's report is available here.
"Workforce dynamics are more challenging than we have seen in decades. To navigate this ongoing change, organizations need applications that can move beyond surfacing insights and increasingly take on the work required to achieve defined workforce outcomes," said Lewis Thompson, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM meets this need by combining authoritative workforce data with Fusion Agentic Applications that can understand, reason, decide, coordinate, and execute defined objectives. This enables people to remain accountable for the outcomes, while the system increasingly takes on more of the process and work required to achieve them. We believe our position as a Leader in this report reflects our continued commitment to helping customers reshape how work gets done and improve business outcomes."
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) connects people, processes, and data on a single, integrated AI-powered platform. New Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications for HCM move beyond simply identifying workforce and talent challenges by monitoring changing workforce conditions, assembling context, reasoning about options, coordinating work across supported processes, and executing supported actions to keep work moving toward defined business objectives. With Oracle Cloud HCM, organizations can:
- Accelerate work execution with connected data and processes: Fusion Agentic Applications reduce disconnected handoffs and coordinate work across the workforce lifecycle with consistent enterprise context across core HR, talent, payroll, workforce management, and HR service.
- Continuously sense and reason across changing workforce needs: Fusion Agentic Applications monitor changing workforce conditions, identify skills gaps and opportunities, support workforce planning, employee development, and internal mobility, and recommend actions that support defined business outcomes.
- Turn talent insights into timely actions that carry work forward: Fusion Agentic Applications prioritize work, coordinate next steps, and execute decisions within business processes by securely using unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.
- Automate HR and workforce operations while keeping people in control: Fusion Agentic Applications take on routine work and coordinate execution, while HR and operational leaders retain accountability and judgement for business-critical outcomes.
To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, visit oracle.com/human-capital-management.
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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Josie Xing, Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Sam Grinter, Kate Jensen, Anand Chouksey, 31 August 2026.
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About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle