Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Sciences R&D

RWD/RWE for Data Platforms, Technology Solutions, and Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment
Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Sciences R&D RWDRWE for Data Platforms, Technology Solutions, and Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment.1 The IDC MarketScape highlights Oracle's "long legacy for providing RWDRWE solutions to strengthen its customers' regulatory submissions strategy, enhance their market access and reimbursement strategies, and optimize their success for product commercialization."
The report states, "[Oracle] has delivered RWD/RWE (real-world data/real-world evidence) solutions for over 40 years, aggregating real-world EHR data for nearly two decades through its health system network. It also launched an RWD platform following the 2022 acquisition of Cerner, and a next-generation AI-powered life sciences platform in 2026. Oracle works with every major pharma."
"Oracle's position reflects its long-standing experience working across healthcare and life sciences and its continued investment in AI-enabled capabilities," said Dr. Nimita Limaye, research vice president, Life Sciences R&D Strategy & Technology, IDC. "Oracle brings together real-world data, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise within an integrated offering that can support organizations across multiple stages of the research lifecycle. With these capabilities, Oracle is uniquely equipped to help life sciences organizations maximize the value and scale of their real-world evidence."
Oracle's Approach to Real-World Data and Evidence
Oracle Life Sciences Data Intelligence integrates customer-supplied data with Oracle Health Real-World Data, which consists of more than 122 million2 de-identified, representative patient records generated through Oracle Learning Health Network. The network spans more than 255 health systems, providing a solid foundation for clinical research, regulatory evidence generation, market access, and commercialization initiatives.
The report noted, "It has out-of-the-box and customizable AI agents supporting natural language querying, cohort identification, synthetic control arm generation, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), safety signal detection, and regulatory submission support."
"Our deep domain expertise, combined with significant investments in AI and real-world data, can help life sciences organizations make more informed decisions," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We believe this recognition from IDC MarketScape reflects our experience in real-world evidence and our commitment to helping life sciences organizations turn data into insights that can advance the development of new treatments."
To access the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Life Sciences R&D RWD/RWE for Data, Platforms, Technology Solutions, and Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt and to learn more about Oracle Life Sciences solutions, visit: https://www.oracle.com/life-sciences/real-world-data-real-world-evidence-idc-report/.
The Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit will take place September 22–24, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit: https://www.oracle.com/health/health-life-sciences-summit/.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Oracle Life Sciences
Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance, throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements—empowering the life sciences industry to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.oracle.com/lifesciences.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D RWD/RWE for Data Platforms, Technology Solutions, and Consulting Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54122226, August 2026)
2All data pulled from Oracle Health Data Intelligence and current as of May 2026 and calculated using distinct person IDs, which leverage a multipoint match algorithm to account for and remove duplicates within a single health system; patients who have visited multiple health systems may appear more than once in the data.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-worldwide-life-sciences-rd-302883751.html
SOURCE Oracle