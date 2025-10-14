Oracle Introduces Multicloud Universal Credits

First cross-cloud consumption model will enable customers to quickly and easily buy Oracle AI Database and OCI services in the cloud of their choice
Customers will be able to streamline procurement with flexible terms and consistent contracts across AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and OCI
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today introduced Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits, a new licensing option that will enable customers to procure Oracle AI Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services more quickly and easily in the cloud of their choice. The new Multicloud Universal Credits will be usable across Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and OCI, enabling customers to streamline procurement, benefit from consistent contracts across clouds, and operate Oracle databases in their preferred region, subject to the cloud service provider's marketplace policies.
"Procurement and governance are often roadblocks for innovation," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, IDC. "Oracle has already done the technical work to create multicloud offerings in AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, and now they've taken it a step further and simplified procurement, contracting, and governance to provide even more flexibility to customers. Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits could be the jet fuel that accelerates widespread adoption of Oracle's multicloud services."
Unified Cross-Cloud Experience
Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits will provide customers with unique capabilities including:
- A single consumption model across clouds: Provides seamless administration and governance for procuring and operating Oracle databases across multiple clouds. In addition, customers can apply this program to procure any OCI service.
- Expanded access to regions across clouds: Gives customers more options for running applications by enabling them to deploy Oracle AI Database workloads on OCI across any available AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or OCI region.
- Workload portability and flexibility: Provides commercial freedom to run Oracle AI Database workloads across multiple clouds and facilitates a consistent database management experience.
"Oracle's industry-leading multicloud solution is designed to help customers accelerate application modernization and cloud migrations," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With multiple regions now live across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure and the coming launch of Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits, we're giving customers more choices and flexibility than ever by simplifying contracts and introducing the industry's first flexible, cross-cloud consumption model."
Customers can request early access for Oracle Multicloud Universal Credits.
About Oracle Distributed Cloud
Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:
- Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.
- Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.
- Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.
- Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle AI Database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud; and Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allows customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.
