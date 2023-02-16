Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce positive precious and base metal assay results from a Shaw drilling program on the Company's Harry property located near Stewart in northwest British Columbia. The Harry Project is positioned within a 200 Kilometre ("km") long northwest-trending corridor with-in the prolific Golden Triangle, home to multiple high-grade gold deposits and discoveries.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre ("m") wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

  • Quartz and quartz breccias with sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper-iron sulphide), tetrahedrite (copper-antimony sulphosalts), pyrite (iron sulphide) and occasionally fine visible gold.
  • Gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type of mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit.
  • Enhanced gold associated with arsenopyrite (iron-arsenic sulphide) in sericite altered rocks.

A "Shaw" backpack drill was used in the sampling program. Capable of providing core to 1 metre ("m") depth, this type of drill is typically used in glacially polished areas where obtaining a representative sample from conventional surface sampling can prove difficult. The results from 97 Shaw drill holes have been received and show evidence of multiple mineralizing events, including quartz and quartz breccias with zinc sulphide, lead sulphide, copper-iron sulphide, copper-antimony sulphosalts, iron sulphide, and occasional fine visible gold, as well as gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type mineralization similar to the famous Eskay Creek deposit, and enhanced gold associated with iron-arsenic sulphide in sericite altered rocks.

Sheeted Vein Zone – Highlights from Shaw Drilling



Drill Hole #

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu (%)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)
22-SVS-3 0 1.0 1.0 0.23 2.64 8.65 0.099 208
22-SVS-4 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 39.74 22.95 0.477 970
22-SVS-6 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 4.33 4.41 0.092 308
22-SVS-9 0 1.0 1.0 1.70 5.78 2.72 0.401 1,511
22-SVS-10 0 1,0 1.0 0.64 7.29 3.09 0.201 522
22-SVS-11 0 1.0 1.0 0.62 8.34 11.36 0.230 442

The Sheeted Vein zone consists of parallel northwest-striking quartz-sulfide veins that dip to the east, across widths of at least 7 metres and hosting semi-massive to massive galena, green sphalerite, and tetrahedrite masses along a quartz stockwork. The zone is exposed over 15 m of strike length but then dips into the hillside. Drilling was conducted to test the various parallel veins, with the bottom-most vein exhibiting massive galena and sphalerite over a width of 1 m.

Assay values for the entire Sheeted Vein zone range from

Saw Cut Zone – Highlights from Shaw Drill



Drill Hole #

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Zn (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)
22-SCS-31 0 1.0 1.0 1.15 0.242 4.9
22-SCS-34 0 1.0 1.0 5.02 0.696 6.8
22-SCS-35 0 1.0 1.0 1.73 0.161 9.0
22-SCS-40 0 1,0 1.0 1.96 2.117 20
22-SCS-42 0 1.0 1.0 4.49 2.886 132
22-SCS-53 0 1.0 1.0 4.01 1.446 9.5
22-SCS-54 0 1.0 1.0 5.73 1.307 11.6
22-SCS-55 0 1.0 1.0 1.75 0.367 7.8
22-SCS-58 0 1.0 1.0 3.08 0.324 9.1
22-SCS-60 0 1,0 1.0 2.67 1.155 12.8
22-SCS-61 0 1.0 1.0 3.13 0.418 7.2
22-SCS-62 0 1.0 1.0 1.11 0.222 7.3

The Saw Cut zone outcrops and has been exposed over a 40 m strike length, with shallow Shaw drill core samples showing sulphide mineralization consisting of pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite in semi-massive to massive veins, stringers, and interstitials within brecciated zones and/or disseminated throughout the core. The zone is hosted in mudstone, dacite tuff, and mudstone-supported dacite lapilli-tuff containing 1 to 30% pyrite, trace to 8% sphalerite, and trace to minor galena. The Saw Cut zone is believed to belong to a gold-silver enriched VMS type mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit.

Assay values for the entire Saw Cut zone range from 0.006 to 2.886 g/t gold,

Assay have been completed by MSA Labs in Langley BC, an accredited facility.

The company is awaiting assay results from 2,128 metres of drilling completed in 2022 to be released over shortly.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Edward Kruchkowski P.Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors and registered in the Provinces of British Columbia is the "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Optimum's ability to complete all payments and expenditures required under the Option Agreement; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainty of reserve and resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation. 


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Tyler Ross Optimum Ventures Ltd Tel: (604) 428-6128 info@optimumventures.ca

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), announces that a total of 2,128m of drilling was completed on 13 holes before the onset of winter at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine. Highlights of drilling include:

  • Intersection of the Swann zone near surface and at depth
  • Fine visible gold in massive green sphalerite in the BR zone
  • Intersection of the Saw Cut zone with strong sulphide mineralization
  • Drill core is out for assaying

ZONES DRILLED:

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ").

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ") and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

Optimum Ventures Commences Drill Program on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Commences Drill Program on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), is pleased to announce the start of drilling at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine.

Sunbeam Drilling has commenced operations utilizing a B-15 drill running NQ core and a JK Smit helicopter portable drill using BTW core. This season's program is planned to test several new zones discovered earlier this year during prospecting, mapping and, in some instances, Shaw shallow surface drilling. Priority is being given to the Swann, BR, Ursula, Ursula South, Saw Cut, and GS zones, where to date over 1000 surface talus fines, chip samples, grab samples, saw cut samples and Shaw drill core has been sent for assay. Some early results were released by the Company on September 22, 2022, indicating gold and silver values occur in every zone. Additional assay results will be released as available.

Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property agreement to add silver exposure to its current precious metals assets in Northern New Brunswick. The new acquisition, the Brunswick Au-Ag Property, with grab samples grading up to 1,300 gt Ag and 2.42 gt Au adds 454 claims (10,554 ha) to Puma's landholdings, now totalling 60,554 ha (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Puma's assets and landholdings in Northern New Brunswick is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0798227c-a079-4fc6-94f5-53f2b7b5a295

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

  • Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear are converging.
    • 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2)
      • Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone
    • 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3)
      • Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone.

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to report that samples collected during the 2022 site visit have returned high grade silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

