OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 will be released before market open on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
The earnings call will be hosted on August 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET by OpenText Chief Executive Officer, Ayman Antoun, and OpenText Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. The webcast will be accessible via the OpenText Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com 

About OpenText
OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Copyright © 2026 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-F

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SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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