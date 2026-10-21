OPAL Fuels Hosts Congressman Brad Finstad at Operations Hub in Oronoco, Minnesota

Minnesota facility provides service, parts, and equipment for OPAL Fuels' national fueling-station network supporting more than 8,000 Class 8 trucks each day.
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a vertically integrated and nationwide leader in the production and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucking, welcomed Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) to its Oronoco facility for a firsthand look at the central operations hub that supports the company's nationwide network of nearly 300 CNG fueling stations.
The Oronoco facility serves as the operational backbone for OPAL Fuels' national service organization, supporting more than 8,000 Class 8 trucks across the company's fueling network each day. From this hub, employees support field teams and fueling stations across the country through centralized management dashboards, remote monitoring, safety oversight and coordinated service. These capabilities help OPAL Fuels deliver industry-leading station availability and the reliability required by fleets operating across logistics, refuse, transit, municipal services, food and beverage distribution, construction and other demanding applications nationwide.
"Oronoco sits at the heart of our nationwide operations, providing the expertise, technology and support that help keep our network running safely and reliably every day," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "We were pleased to welcome Congressman Finstad to Oronoco and provide an up-close view of the people, capabilities and infrastructure that help power our operations across the country. These capabilities provide real-time visibility across the network and help ensure safe, reliable operations while enabling rapid response to customer and operational needs."
"It was great to visit OPAL Fuels' Oronoco facility and see their continued investment into southern Minnesota and renewable natural gas firsthand," said Rep. Finstad. "As a critical component of the company's renewable fuel supply chain, this operations hub sits at the heart of their fueling network that's powering our trucking industry. In Congress, I'll continue fighting to advance policies that support domestic energy security and increased renewable fuel demand. Thank you to the entire team at OPAL for having me and for their work to strengthen our backyard."
The work performed in Oronoco supports a vertically integrated renewable fuels platform built over more than 25 years of capturing methane from landfills and dairies and converting it into renewable fuel and power. The company currently operates 12 RNG projects nationwide, with eight more under construction or in development, and supplies approximately 12% of the RNG dispensed in the United States.
The company also constructs between 35% and 40% of the nation's new CNG fueling stations each year, demonstrating how waste-derived fuel can be scaled to help heavy-duty fleets reduce emissions and exposure to diesel-price volatility. Based on average annual fuel use, the more than 8,000 Class 8 trucks supported by OPAL Fuels' network represent more than 100 million gasoline gallon equivalents of demand each year – fueling that would otherwise typically be supplied by diesel.
Congressman Finstad's visit also highlighted OPAL Fuels' continued investment in Minnesota's First Congressional District and the skilled employees at the Oronoco facility. The facility also houses approximately $4 million in parts inventory that help OPAL Fuels' supply technicians with critical components and reduce downtime at stations. Used equipment is returned to the facility, where employees remanufacture and rebuild parts for reuse rather than automatically purchasing new replacements, extending equipment life, strengthening supply availability and supporting more efficient use of resources.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
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