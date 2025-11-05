OPAL Fuels Appoints Brian Stupp as Chief Revenue Officer for Fuel Station Services Business

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucking, today announced the appointment of Brian Stupp as Chief Revenue Officer for Fuel Station Services, effective November 5, 2025.
In this role, Mr. Stupp will lead all sales, marketing, and business development efforts including channel partnerships as OPAL Fuels seeks to expand the downstream RNG/CNG fueling segment of its business.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brian, an accomplished executive with deep expertise in marketing, brand strategy, and business transformation," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "Brian's extensive experience in the logistics and heavy-duty trucking sectors comes at a crucial time, as RNG and CNG are set to supersede diesel and reshape the Class 8 trucking market. Brian's proven success at Saia, where he helped drive significant growth and profitability, along with his leadership across diverse industries, will be instrumental as OPAL Fuels continues to expand our fuel station services business, execute against our strategic objectives, and capitalize on the growing adoption of RNG/CNG."
"I am excited to join OPAL Fuels at a critical moment for the company and the industry and I look forward to driving accelerated growth and operational excellence," said Mr. Stupp. "Throughout my career, I have aligned marketing and leadership, creating measurable business results. I look to bring that same approach to OPAL Fuels as we build out a best-in-class operational platform."
Mr. Stupp has accumulated over 30 years of experience across a variety of industries including trucking (LTL and logistics), fintech, manufacturing and consumer goods. His career built upon strategic improvement of revenue and profitability, building exceptional customer experiences, brand positioning, and strategic price-to-value planning and execution. Recently, as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Service at Saia, he led an organization instrumental in achieving 2x sales growth and nearly a 6x profitability improvement.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
