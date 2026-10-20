OPAL Fuels Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OPAL Fuels Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) a vertically integrated and nationwide leader in the production and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucking, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on Monday, November 9, 2026. A conference call will take place on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A listen-only connection to the investor presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/px4gku93 . Investors can also listen to a webcast of the presentation on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.opalfuels.com/news-events/events-presentations .

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or OPAL Fuels' (the "Company's") future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investors
Todd Firestone
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(914) 705-4001
investors@opalfuels.com

Media
Harrison Feuer
Senior Director, Communications and Public Policy
(914) 721-3723
hfeuer@opalfuels.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

OPALnasdaq:opal:us
OPAL
The Conversation (0)
OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc.

Keep Reading...

GoldMining Completes Acquisition of Almaden Gold Project in Idaho

Highlights: Total consideration paid was $1,150,000, comprised of $575,000 in cash and issuing 337,619 common shares at a deemed price of $1.70 per share (subject to a 4-month hold and additional re-sale restrictions); GoldMining has engaged a qualified person to complete a technical report and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

precious metals investing

Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES FILING OF MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

precious metals investing

Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3