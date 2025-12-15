OlivePoint Capital Acquires 3900 Paramount Parkway in Raleigh-Durham, Expanding Its High-Conviction Office Special Situations Strategy

OlivePoint Capital ("OlivePoint"), an institutional real estate investment manager focused on thematic and special situations strategies, and Redwood Capital Management, LLC, a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic credit and other special situation investments ("Redwood Capital"), today announced its acquisition of 3900 Paramount Parkway, a 220,000-square-foot Class A office building located within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Raleigh–Durham, one of the fastest-growing innovation hubs in the United States.
A global leader in life sciences with an AS&P credit rating - and benefits from a long lease duration and full corporate credit support.
A Contrarian, Data-Driven Bet on Mispriced Quality
By acquiring the asset at a meaningful discount to both replacement cost and at a very attractive in-place yield - OlivePoint continues to execute its conviction that today's dislocation in the office sector is creating rare entry points for investors.
"As office headlines remain negative, we see what many market participants are missing: when an entire asset class falls out of favor, pricing often disconnects from fundamentals," said Adrian Bejarano, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at OlivePoint. "Our job is to parse signal from noise. In select pockets of the market - especially where credit, location, and replacement cost dynamics remain strong - today's environment offers compelling return opportunities. Paramount Parkway is a prime example of an institutional-quality asset overlooked in a broad market selloff."
Ruben Kliksberg and Sean Sauler, Co-CIOs of Redwood Capital Management, stated: "We are excited to partner with OlivePoint on this investment at 3900 Paramount Parkway. The property's strong cash-flow profile with a high-quality tenant, and strategic position within a rapidly growing market, make it an attractive investment that fits within our mandate of identifying mispriced risk and special situations with attractive return profiles driven by scarcity of capital in stressed areas of the market."
Why Raleigh–Durham
Positioned adjacent to the RTP campus - home to more than 375 companies across biotech, pharma, tech, and advanced manufacturing - the property sits within one of the country's most dynamic and rapidly growing metros. Raleigh-Durham ranks among the top markets nationally for long-term population and income growth and continues to attract leading global employers.
"RTP is one of the few ecosystems nationally where tenant demand is rooted in mission-critical research, engineering, and life sciences work," said John Bruno, Partner at OlivePoint. "We expect that growth and innovation will continue to reinforce the long-term value of well-located assets like Paramount Parkway."
A Strategy Built for Dislocation
The acquisition reinforces OlivePoint's broader Office Special Situations Strategy, which targets durable, credit-backed cash flows, strategic locations, and assets with clear downside protection - particularly where capital markets pressure has forced motivated selling.
"Our team has spent decades investing through complex, shifting markets," added Bruno. "Periods of dislocation have consistently been some of the most attractive times to deploy capital. We're committed to leaning in where we see value and letting data - not sentiment - guide our decisions."
About OlivePoint Capital
OlivePoint Capital is a Los Angeles–based private real estate investment manager focused on lower-middle-market special situations and thematic opportunities across the United States. The firm combines institutional experience with hands-on execution to uncover opportunities often overlooked by traditional capital. OlivePoint manages capital on behalf of leading institutional investors, including pension funds, fund-of-funds, and family offices.
