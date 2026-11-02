Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results on December 1, 2026

Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results on December 1, 2026

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: Okta), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2027 ended October 31, 2026 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com . The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our workforce and customer solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com

Media Contact:
Eddie McGraw
press@okta.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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