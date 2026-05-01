Okta to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results on May 28, 2026

OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2027 ended April 30, 2026 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 28, 2026. OKTA will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.
Event: Okta's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: investor.okta.com
A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com . The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.
About Okta
Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our workforce and customer solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .
Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260501396369/en/
Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com
Media Contact:
Will Stickney
press@okta.com