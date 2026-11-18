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Vancouver, BC, November 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Oceanic Iron Ore. On November 17, 2026, Oceanic Iron Ore (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) (OTCQX: FEOVF) issued a shareholder message titled "Meet the Oceanic Iron Ore Leadership Team".
Oceanic is focused on the development of its 100% owned Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake iron ore projects located on the coast, in the Labrador Trough in Québec, Canada.
The flagship Hopes Advance Project has a NI 43-101 Measured & Indicated resource of about 1.36 billion tonnes at a head grade of 32.1% Fe. The project is located at tidewater. The PEA highlights that Oceanic will not require a railroad to get its iron ore to market, significantly reducing capital expenses and operating costs.
Meet the Oceanic Iron Ore Leadership Team
by Chris Batalha
CEO of Oceanic Iron Ore
My objective at Oceanic Iron Ore is to build an iron ore mine in Nunavik, Québec, Canada, that will operate profitably for generations. I am a Chartered Professional Accountant holding a Bachelor of Commerce. At Atlantic Gold, I played a key role in developing the Moose River Consolidated Mine in Nova Scotia, which was delivered on time, on budget, with a competitive All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC). As CFO and Corporate Secretary at Artemis Gold, I focused on developing the Blackwater Mine in British Columbia.
Putting a mine into production is not a one-person operation. It requires financial, geological, technical, metallurgical, regulatory and community relations expertise. We have assembled an elite leadership team to fulfill these roles.
Steven Dean (Chairman and Director) is Executive Chair and Founder of Artemis Gold Inc., leading the acquisition and development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia, 450 km northeast of Vancouver. The mine achieved commercial production in May 2025. Artemis is currently completing the EP2 expansion, which will increase annual gold production to over 500,000 ounces and lower unit operating costs through economies of scale. The expansion will cement Blackwater's position among the world's lowest-cost, highest-margin gold operations and make it one of Canada's three largest single gold mines. Steven and the senior management teams have consistently maintained strong shareholder alignment as the largest owners of Artemis Gold, Atlantic Gold and Oceanic Iron Ore. Mr. Dean was also Chairman, CEO and founder of Atlantic Gold Corp. delivering a +1,129% return on investment to the shareholders over a 4.5-year period from its inception until it was acquired in 2019 by St. Barbara Limited for $802 million. Mr. Dean is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia. He has extensive international experience in mining, including as President of Teck Cominco Limited (now Teck Resources Ltd.).
Frank Giustra (Co-founder & Advisor) played a key role in developing Goldcorp (Wheaton River), which grew from US$17 million to a US$21.8 billion market capitalization in a little over five years. Endeavour Mining grew from US$180 million to US$8 billion in under 7 years. The Giustra Foundation supports initiatives focused on women, children, education and refugee resettlement. He is in the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and has received the Order of Canada and the Dalai Lama Humanitarian Award.
Gordon Keep (Director) has a track record of success in investment banking and creating public natural resource companies. Currently, Mr. Keep is the CEO of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., a private financial advisory firm. Mr. Keep is also a director of Klondike Gold Corp., Rusoro Mining Ltd., Vanadian Energy Corp. and UFM Ventures Ltd. He serves as a financial advisor to MCF Energy Ltd.
The Honourable John Reynolds (Director) has a background in venture capital, the resource sector and elected political office, both federal and provincial. Mr. Reynolds served as a Member of Parliament in Canada from 1972-1977 and 1997-2006. Also, as leader of Her Majesty's official opposition. His private-sector career includes directorships on the boards of numerous public companies, including Calibre Mining Corp., Oriel Resources Plc, Rusoro Mining Ltd. and Terrane Metals Corp.
Jeremy Langford (Director) has designed, built, commissioned and operated large-scale mining projects around the world. He currently serves as President of Artemis Gold, where he led the development and construction of the Blackwater Mine in British Columbia. Mr. Langford holds an Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Institution of Engineers Australia (FIEAust).
Ashley Kates (CFO and Corp Secretary) brings deep expertise in public company financial reporting, capital markets, treasury management, regulatory compliance and corporate governance. She has helped to guide numerous mining companies from early-stage exploration through to commercial production, including her time at Atlantic Gold Corp. A Chartered Professional Accountant, she holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Eddy Canova (Director of Exploration) has been focused on precious and base metals, uranium, and the iron ore industry in Québec. Mr. Canova has been exposed to a variety of geological environments, working on some major projects such as Gold Reserves' Brisas' project, an 8 million oz Au project, Bolivar's Tomi Gold project, and as mine manager responsible for the acquisition and exploration of most of the properties of Alexandria Minerals. Mr. Canova first joined Oceanic in January 2011 as Exploration Manager.
Pierre-Philippe Dupont (Senior Vice President External Affairs and ESG) brings 20 years of experience in permitting and advancing major mining projects, with expertise in regulatory approvals, Indigenous engagement, and stakeholder relations. He is among the few professionals to have successfully led permitting for two major Canadian mining projects in the past decade, including one in Québec. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biology and a master's degree in Science from Université Laval.
Steven Dean, Frank Giustra, Gordon Keep, John Reynolds, Jeremy Langford, Ashley Kates, Eddy Canova and Pierre-Philippe Dupont have different training, skill sets, knowledge and experience. As members of the Oceanic leadership team, they share a common purpose: to build a generational iron ore mine in Northern Québec.
In the next message, I will talk about our partnership with the Inuit.
By Chris Batalha
CEO of Oceanic Iron Ore
Click here to learn more about Oceanic Iron Ore.
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