NuGen Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

Nugen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD,OTC:NGMDF) ("NuGen" or the "Company") announces that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure, the Company has made corrective disclosure with respect to the following:
- the Company has included in its recently filed management information circular dated August 17, 2026 (the "Circular") the executive compensation disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2025, required pursuant to NI 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations;
- the Company has included in the Circular the corporate governance disclosure required pursuant to form NI 58-102F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers) and the audit committee disclosure required pursuant to form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers.
The Circular has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Corrective disclosure was requested by OSC staff in connection with the Company's continuous disclosure. The Company has provided explanations to OSC staff requests and has also included the requested information in the Circular.
As a result of having to provide such corrective disclosure, the Company will be placed on the public list of Refilling and Errors (the "List") in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 and will remain on the List for a period of three years from the date of refiling the corrective disclosure.
About NuGen Medical Devices
NuGen develops needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJet™ system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.
Websites: insujet.com | insujet.fr | nugenmd.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugen-medical-devices
Investor Relations: IR@nugenmd.com
For further information, please contact:
Ajay Mishra,
Chief Financial Officer
+1-833-867-5557
ir@nugenmd.com
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311906