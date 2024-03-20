Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a partnership with Tallysight Inc., creators of a leading no-code content and wagering platform.

The partnership provides NorthStar with access to Tallysight's platform including dynamic odds widgets, graphics, and other editorial tools, to support NorthStar's industry-leading, in-app Sports Insights content vertical. NorthStar's Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that provides NorthStar Bets players with analysis, statistics, trends, staff picks, and betting tips produced by NorthStar's Ontario-based team of staff writers. NorthStar's Sports Insights articles will now feature Tallysight's dynamic odds widgets, allowing registered NorthStar Bets users to click on odds within articles and place wagers without having to leave the page. The integration of Tallysight's editorial tools will enable NorthStar staff to easily create and share a variety of highly engaging betting graphics and staff picks across the NorthStar Bets platform and social media.

"The enhancement of Sports Insights is an important initiative for us this year, supporting our positioning as a premium brand that offers unique content to our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, CEO and founding partner of NorthStar. "Tallysight's tools will help make Sports Insights content more dynamic and even more closely integrated with our sportsbook to improve the overall user experience."

Matt Peterson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tallysight, said: "The partnership with NorthStar is a significant milestone for our company. NorthStar's vision for a deeply integrated sports media and betting experience aligns perfectly with our goal of revolutionizing content delivery in the gaming industry.

"We're excited to bring our technology to the table, enhancing the way NorthStar's customers engage with its content and place wagers through our innovative, real-time audience engagement solutions."

About NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.

NorthStar Gaming (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) is a Canadian-based company that owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis, trends and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak. The Company is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering through its strong partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards. NorthStar Bets is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operates in Ontario pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

Corporate Website: www.northstargaming.ca; NorthStar Bets Website: www.northstarbets.ca

About Tallysight Inc.

Tallysight is a software company dedicated to elevating the sports gaming industry through flexible and customizable no-code tools. Our comprehensive SaaS platform is tailored to enhance customer acquisition and retention by facilitating seamless content integration and fostering collaboration among stakeholders. By optimizing online commerce, Tallysight empowers sports media and gaming businesses, growth teams, and content creators to manage content more efficiently and monetize their digital assets effectively.

For more information, please visit https://tallysight.com/.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the Company's ability to achieve premium positioning in the marketplace, the Company's ability to continue to enhance its content and user experience, and the Company's ability to continue to execute its growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202402

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has been approved to commence the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, under the symbol "NSBBF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it is enhancing its industry-leading Sports Insights content throughout 2024 with new features, design, stats and a smoother user experience.

NorthStar's Sports Insights product is a key differentiating feature that supports the Company's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of betting and sports media. The content includes analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies and helpful tips. Since Sports Insights is integrated directly within NorthStar's sportsbook, users can wager directly from the content without leaving the betting environment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

NorthStar Bets finds 84 per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring, while 70 per cent are skeptical of Groundhog Day predictions

Rod Black, NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day ambassador predicts a six week playoff run in a Canadian hockey market this spring

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Company delivers 103% Revenue Growth in Q4 2023

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) today provided a business update and announced selected preliminary financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2023(1). All figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We ended the year with our strongest quarter to-date, highlighted by record wagers and revenue as well as accelerating growth in player acquisition and deposits," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "In the fourth quarter we also solidified our balance sheet and significantly expanded our addressable market."

Preliminary results for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, is expected to be approximately $6.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 103% over $3.2 million in Q4 2022.
  • Total Wagers(2) at Northstarbets.ca are expected to be approximately $213.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 90% compared to $112.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue(2) at NorthStarbets.ca is expected to be approximately $7.6 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 85% over $4.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately $2.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 127% over $1.1 million in Q4 2022, and represents approximately 39% of revenue compared to 35% of revenue in Q4 2022.

Preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Revenue, including managed services fees, net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets, is expected to be approximately $19.5 million in 2023, an increase of 242% over $5.7 million in 2022.
  • Total Wagers(2) at Northstarbets.ca are expected to be approximately $648.8 million in 2023, an increase of 251% compared to $184.7 million in 2022.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue(2) at NorthStarbets.ca is expected to be approximately $22.5 million in 2023, an increase of 208% over $7.3 million in 2022.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately $7.1 million in 2023, an increase of 492% over $1.2 million in 2022, and represented approximately 36% of revenue compared to 21% of revenue in 2022.

Recent Operating Highlights

  • During the fourth quarter, Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak under the license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, was rebranded to Northstarbets.com. The Company earns managed services fees from the Abenaki Council of Wolinak for its exclusive management of Northstarbets.com.
  • In October 2023, the Company completed a private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures.
  • December 2023 was an especially strong month and is expected to yield record highs in wagers, new customers acquired and new deposits in any single month since launch.
  • NorthStar was recently included in a Diversified Watch List report from Paradigm Capital showcasing several companies that should be on investors' radars, a potential precursor to full analyst coverage.
  • The ongoing optimization of the Company's business model led to a significant decrease in cost of acquisition per customer and a more attractive payback ratio on acquired players.
  • Readership of the Company's proprietary Insights content increased 40% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Players who read Insights content generate significantly higher deposits and wagering, on average, than other players.

"We are very optimistic about our growth trajectory and ability to create shareholder value in 2024," added Mr. Moskowitz. "We plan to roll out exciting innovations to our product suite that will further differentiate NorthStar Bets as a premium offering uniquely suited for the Canadian market. Continued momentum across our key metrics, together with an ongoing focus on cost management and optimizing our marketing, should deliver increasing operating leverage as the year progresses."

The Company expects to file its complete, audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 by the end of April 2024. Given the length of time before full results will be available, the Company has elected to announce these preliminary results in the interest of transparency for its investors.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Gross Gaming Revenue" is a non-IFRS financial measure and the term "Total Wagers" is a non-IFRS supplementary financial measure. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q4 2023, the Company expects to report $7.6 million of Gross Gaming Revenue and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:


Three
months ended		Three
months ended
Dec 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022

$ million$ million
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$7.6$4.1
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets-$1.3-$0.9
Gaming revenue from wagered games (sports- betting and casino transactions)$6.3$3.2
Sub-total Gaming revenue$6.3$3.2
Other revenue from managed services$0.2
Revenue$6.5$3.2

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Financial Estimates

The financial estimates set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operations for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023 and are subject to change. These figures are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to the Company's management's and audit committee's reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG International, has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying financial estimates and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. These financial estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period. Additional adjustments to the preliminary figures presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary figures and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These financial estimates are intended to provide information about management's current expectations regarding certain aspects of NorthStar's financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023 and 2024, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Specifically, statements regarding NorthStar's preliminary financial results for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023 are considered forward-looking statements. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Management's estimates of Revenue, Total Wagers, Gross Gaming Revenue and Gross Margin for Q4 FY 2023 and FY 2023 as set out above are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks related to changes and adjustments to these preliminary estimates resulting from the Company's management's and audit committee's reviews and/or regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
647 530 2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an approximately A$15 million institutional placement ("Placement") through the issue of approximately 213.6 million new fully ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$0.07 per New Share ("Offer Price").

Highlights

- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors leading to introduction of new high-quality investors to Lake's register

- In addition to the Placement, Lake will offer all eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a SPP to raise up to approximately A$5 million at the same price as the Placement

- Funds will be used for working capital to extend runway, in addition to the recently announced cost saving measures, until the completion of the strategic partnership process

- Upon settlement of the Placement, Lake will have a strong pro-forma 31 December 2023 cash balance of A$46.3 million to advance the strategic partnership process for Kachi

In addition to the Placement, Lake will also be undertaking a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") at the same price as the Placement, to raise up to A$5 million. The Placement and SPP (together the "Offer") will raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately A$20 million.

The Offer enhances Lake's balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during the strategic partnership selection process for Kachi. Lake is actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners including car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. The strategic partnership process is scheduled to conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24).

Commenting on the Offer, Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "We are pleased with the level of support shown for Lake from both existing and new shareholders. The equity raising will provide funding capacity to support the delivery of the strategic partnership process. We are pleased to offer our existing retail shareholders the ability to participate in the capital raising via the SPP."

Placement

Under the Placement, the Company will issue approx. 213.6 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 15% of issued capital, at A$0.07 per New Share, raising a total of A$15 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

The issue price of A$0.07 per share, represents a 39.1% discount to the last closing price of A$0.115 on 8 March 2024 and a 42.3% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.121 as at the same date.

The New Shares will be issued under the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1. The Placement is not underwritten.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement. Morgans Corporate Limited is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement.

Share Purchase Plan

In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were holders of Lake shares at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 11 March 2024 ("Record Date") ("Eligible Shareholders"), the opportunity to apply for new Lake shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.07 per share.

Lake intends to raise up to A$5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow Eligible Shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder, recognising the ongoing value and support of Lake's shareholders.

The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to Eligible Shareholders on the 18 th of March.

Lake intends to apply for a waiver under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 as a consequence of the issue price of shares under the SPP being less than 80% of the 5-day VWAP prior to the date of this announcement. If the ASX does not grant this waiver, the SPP will not be exempt from the Company's placement capacity calculation, and therefore the SPP may require shareholder approval at an EGM. If so, the indicative timetable below will be affected accordingly.

To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QQ3Q2A63

To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YU47J1E



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
