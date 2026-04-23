Nomad Foods to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026

Nomad Foods to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange market open. Nomad Foods management will then host a live question-and-answer session to discuss the results.

The live question-and-answer session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 7, 2026. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial +1-201-389-0879. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13759816.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com .

Enquiries
Investor Relations:
Jason English
investors@nomadfoods.com

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