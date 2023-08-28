Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold Corp. (the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (collectively, " Creditors ") of the Company to settle (the " Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness totaling $735,821 through the issuance of 14,716,422 common shares (the " Settlement Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.  The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to the Company for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest

The Settlement Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.  Issuance of the Settlement Shares is expected to result in the Creditors becoming insiders of the Company, as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  Completion of the Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of exploration projects in West Africa. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends.  The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Nexus Gold CORP.

"Milad Zareian"

Milad Zareian, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Milad Zareian, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-846-4599

info@nexusgoldcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the successful closing of the Offering and anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 7, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.  The Company can earn up to a 90% interest in the property by making a combination of cash USD $300,000 and 500,000 share payments over 54 months.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $1 million private placement, as described in its press release of April 14, 2023 (the " Offering ") and has issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director.  Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities.  He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report is the Company's first annual disclosure of its approach and performance on a range of material ESG topics as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2023 and beyond. The report is available on Steppe Gold's website at www.steppegold.com under Sustainability. The Company has also shared a corporate video highlighting its ESG efforts: Steppe Gold - Embracing Sustainable Mining in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold's 2022 ESG Report summarizes its strategy, efforts, and actions for responsible and sustainable operations since 2018. The Report provides enhanced transparency regarding the Company's ESG efforts and approach to managing ESG factors that have the greatest potential to impact Steppe's value and success. Building on the Company's commitment to ongoing transparency and disclosure, the ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The Company has drilled 2,620 meters in the current program and completed thirteen holes with one hole in progress, PV-23-32. One additional hole is contemplated after completing hole PV-23-32 as part of the original drill program which began in May (see news release dated May 11, 2023).

This will be followed by the previously announced (see news release dated August 3, 2023) expansion of the drill program, with holes to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession. These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. This follows a recommendation presented by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style, air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia . The purpose of the wide-spaced, top of bedrock drilling was to expand on, and sample fresh bedrock below a broad and open-ended, 3 kilometre long, near-surface pathfinder element anomaly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

• Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
• Anomalous Gold
• Nickel-Chromium anomaly
• Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its soil and calcrete sampling program on its 100% owned Central Erongo Gold Project in Namibia. The project is comprised of five contiguous licenses covering a total area of 185 km2in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz Au). The highest soil sampling anomaly on Antler's EPL 7261 is approximately 5 km from the Navachab Gold Mine, a 1989 mineral resource of 10.4 Mt @ 2.4 gt Au which produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 2022. (Figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×