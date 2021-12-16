NanoXplore Inc. a world-leading graphene company, announced today that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canuck Compounders Inc. for a total cash consideration of approximately $9.3 million subject to post-closing adjustments, which represents a multiple of approximately five times of the average EBITDA of the last three years. Canuck, a privately held plastic recycling compounder for the ...

GRA:CA,NNXPF