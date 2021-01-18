Lithium

.

IIROC Trading Resumption – RCK

- January 18th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Rock Tech Lithium Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: RCK All Issues: Non Resumption : 9:56:17 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

