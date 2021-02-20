Carlyle Announces Grant of Stock Options

Carlyle Commodities Corp. is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 2,790,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,790,000 Shares, pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share. All of the Options vested on the date of grant.About CarlyleCarlyle is a mineral …

Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) (“Carlyle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 2,790,000 stock options (collectively, the “Options”) to directors and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,790,000 Shares, pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share. All of the Options vested on the date of grant.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle formed a strategic partnership with HDI and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project and has an option to earn a 50% interest in the Jake project, both located in B.C., as well owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) under the symbol “CCC”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Carlyle Commodities Corp.

“Morgan Good”

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75010