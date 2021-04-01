Brigadier Gold Limited continues to drill its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa, Mexico . To date 4538 metres of the planned 5000-meter phase-1 diamond drill program has been completed in 43 holes with assays for 15 holes pendingCurrently, the drill is testing Punto Cinco, a recently discovered outcrop of the Cocolmeca Vein located about 1.2 kilometres northeast of San Antoñio .”I don’t think I’ve ever seen …

Drilling Under Recently Discovered Outcrop Returns Wide Intercept

Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSX.V:BRG)(FRA:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) continues to drill its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa, Mexico (the “Picachos Project”, “Picachos” or the “Property”). To date 4538 metres of the planned 5000-meter phase-1 diamond drill program has been completed in 43 holes (Figure 1) with assays for 15 holes pending

Currently, the drill is testing Punto Cinco, a recently discovered outcrop of the Cocolmeca Vein located about 1.2 kilometres northeast of San Antoñio (Figure 3).

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much textural complexity of quartz in one drill hole before”, commented Geologist and Qualified Person, Michelle Robinson. DH-BRG-043 from Punto Cinco is definitely part of a significant mineral chute, and I look forward to interpreting the assay data when it is ready.”

The principal target of the phase-1 campaign was the ENE trending Colcomeca Vein system that trends for more than 7 kilometres along the diagonal of the Property. This structure was tested in the winter of 2020 near the San Agustín Mine portal, and under the historic San Antoñio Mine 2.6 kilometres northeast of San Agustín. In the spring of 2021, Brigadier tested under the historic Guayabo Mine, located 180 metres southwest of San Antoñio (Figure 2).

Mineralization at Guayabo is hosted near the faulted contact of andesitic volcanics of probable Jurassic age that are intruded by megacrystic gabbro of probable Early Cretaceous age with intermediate ignimbrites that are correlated to the Socavon member of the Late Cretaceous Tarahumara Volcanic arc. Several stages of mineralization are apparent from inspection of the drill core: (i) pervasive silicification with disseminated sulfide that is oxidized to hematite, (ii) crustiform quartz veining with sulfides, and (iii) cockade breccias in the central part of the structure. These breccias consist of angular rock fragments that are altered to a soft black mica on fragment margins. These altered rock fragments are surrounded by mamillary quartz interbanded with sulfide that is oxidized to hematite and oxidized copper minerals such as chrysocolla.

At Punto Cinco, the Socavon member is faulted against rhyolitic volcanics and ignimbrite that probably correlate to the Paleocene-Eocene Productive Volcanics mapped at other locations in the western Sierra Madre such as the Tayoltita gold-silver mine in Durango. At Punto Cinco, rocks altered by pervasive silicification and deposition of disseminated sulfide were brecciated to aggregate breccia (a breccia formed of quartz fragments) prior to mineralization by crustiform quartz. Like Guayabo, the central part of the structure is marked by cockade breccia, angular rock fragments with crustiform mammillary bands. At Punto Cinco, these bands include delicate encrustations of zonal rose quartz interbanded with oxidized copper minerals and hematite.

Cross-Section of DH-BRG-033 looking east-northeast under the historic Guayabo Mine. La Cocolmeca Vein is located near the faulted contact of gabbro of probable Early Cretaceous age against ignimbrite correlated to the Socavon member of the Tarahumara volcanic arc. Colorin Vein is a northwesterly trending vein that will be introduced in a later press-release. Data from MTA-19712 are historic.

Cross-Section of DH-BRG-043 looking east-northeast under trench BRG-121605. This section is located 1.4 kilometres northeast of DH-BRG-033. La Cocolmeca Vein is located near the faulted contact of ignimbrite of Campanian age against ignimbrite correlated to the Productive member (volcanics of Paleocene to Eocene age) of the Tarahumara volcanic arc.

New Director, President and CEO

Brigadier also announces, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“), that Mr. Robert Birmingham has been appointed as a director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Birmingham has over 15 years of public markets experience, with a focus on management, investor relations and capital raising. He is currently CEO and Director of New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NED), and Director of BIGG Digital assets (CSE: BIGG). He has been on the board of multiple TSX.V and CSE listed companies. Mr. Birmingham holds of Bachelor of Business Administration from Capilano University.

Mr. Birmingham succeeds Mr. Ranjeet Sundher as President and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Bev Funston as a director. Mr. Sundher remains a director of the Company. Brigadier would like to thank Ms. Funston for her service to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

Mr. Birmingham comments, “I am thrilled to join the Brigadier team alongside top tiered Geologist Michelle Robinson, whose passion and plan to execute an aggressive drill program on Brigadier’s Picachos Project made this opportunity particularly motivating. I plan to utilize my management and investor relations experience to give the Company more visibility as we anticipate a very active and exciting 2021.”

In connection with Mr. Birmingham’s appointment, subject to approval by the Exchange, Mr. Birmingham is entitled to receive, in addition to his salary, a grant of 500,000 restricted share units (“RSUs“). The RSUs vest 6 months from the date of grant and expire on April 1, 2024. Vested RSUs may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time prior to expiry for common shares in the capital of the Company, the cash equivalent, or any combination thereof, at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Drilling is completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement. Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions. Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

