Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 24, 2020, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held today in Markham, Ontario are set out below:

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Garry Foster 45,497,938 98.82% 541,919 1.18% Blaine Hobson 38,523,628 83.67% 7,516,229 16.33% William Holland 36,078,253 78.36% 9,961,604 21.64% Brian Lang 45,797,437 99.47% 242,420 0.53% Frank McMahon 45,752,424 99.38% 287,433 0.62% Lisa Melchior 45,753,204 99.38% 286,653 0.62% Jason Smith 45,037,545 97.82% 1,002,312 2.18% Peter Vukanovich 38,605,987 83.85% 7,433,870 16.15%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.realmatters.com , and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

