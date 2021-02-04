Fintech

Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

- February 4th, 2021

Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters’ management information circular dated December 24, 2020, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters’ Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held today in Markham, Ontario are set out below:

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Garry Foster

45,497,938

98.82%

541,919

1.18%

Blaine Hobson

38,523,628

83.67%

7,516,229

16.33%

William Holland

36,078,253

78.36%

9,961,604

21.64%

Brian Lang

45,797,437

99.47%

242,420

0.53%

Frank McMahon

45,752,424

99.38%

287,433

0.62%

Lisa Melchior

45,753,204

99.38%

286,653

0.62%

Jason Smith

45,037,545

97.82%

1,002,312

2.18%

Peter Vukanovich

38,605,987

83.85%

7,433,870

16.15%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.realmatters.com , and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

