Intuit Inc. will hold its virtual annual stockholder meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. Pacific time . Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, will review the company’s fiscal year 2020 results and discuss the company’s strategy for growth. The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit’s website at . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends. About …

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will hold its virtual annual stockholder meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, will review the company’s fiscal year 2020 results and discuss the company’s strategy for growth.

The meeting will be webcast live on Intuit’s website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax , QuickBooks , and Mint , designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005007/en/

Investors

Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media

Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com