Key facts: FIS Unity was named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices at the 2021 Private Asset Management Awards. FIS was also recognized as Best Family Office Service Provider – New Innovations for its wealth management solutions. Financial technology leader FIS ® has received two awards for its wealth management solutions and services at the 2021 Private Asset Management Awards by Fund Intelligence. …

Key facts:

FIS Unity was named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices at the 2021 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.

FIS was also recognized as Best Family Office Service Provider – New Innovations for its wealth management solutions.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has received two awards for its wealth management solutions and services at the 2021 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards by Fund Intelligence.

Announced at a virtual event held by Fund Intelligence on Feb. 10, the FIS Unity solution was named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices. The award recognizes firms that have excelled in providing technology to family office clients over the past year.

In addition, FIS won Best Family Office Service Provider New Innovations for demonstrating innovation by providing products or services that have solved a problem, created efficiency or simplified the roles of family office professionals.

Award applicants were judged on innovation, market response, business growth, positive client feedback and future development possibilities.

“Our goal is to bring innovative solutions to market that deliver personalized, frictionless experiences to help our clients be successful in a very competitive market,” said Brian DuVal, head of Wealth and Retirement at FIS. “We’re proud that our investments in innovation are driving more seamless omni-channel user experiences that are helping our clients retain and attract the next generation of investors.”

For over two decades, the PAM Awards have provided a platform for top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the sector to showcase their achievements.

View the complete list of winners online .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005041/en/

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com