Key facts:

FIS and The Venture Center announce the ten growth-stage fintech companies selected to take part in the 2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator program.

Highlighted by solutions focused on authentication, lending and banking-as-a-service, the chosen companies also represent credit monitoring, automation, financial wellness, and customer relationship management.

Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2021 cohort, which drew applicants from 30 countries.

Each of the ten companies will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected to participate in the 2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator program.

In its sixth year, the FIS Fintech Accelerator program is focused on identifying and fostering startup financial technology firms with promising, high-potential technologies that advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. The 2021 program received applications from fintech companies in the U.S. and 29 other countries.

The ten selected fintech companies and their focus areas are:

Array – Credit monitoring

AtomicFI – Authentication / direct deposit

Bankifi – Banking-as-a-service

BankLabs – Lending

Informed.IQ – Automation

Long Game – Financial wellness

OakNorth – Lending

Railz – Banking-as-a-service

TaxStatus – Authentication / lending

Vymo – Customer relationship management

The public is invited to learn more about these companies at the FIS Fintech Accelerator Virtual Kickoff on June 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. CST. Register here to attend.

Thirty percent of this year’s cohort features solutions created by women founders. The 2021 program again will be conducted virtually. The 12-week accelerator program begins on June 7 and is preceded by a four-week program to prepare company founders to work with FIS and its clients.

“The future of fintech will be impacted by innovators that bring forward breakthrough technology ideas that have real-world value for financial services organizations,” said Ariel Mendiola, head of FIS Ventures. “That’s the spirit of innovation we look for each year in our Accelerator program, and we are seeing it again with this year’s applicants. We congratulate these ten chosen participants and look forward to working with them as part of the program’s class of 2021.”

“FIS continues to lead the world of innovation through programs including the FIS Fintech Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center,” said Wayne Miller, Executive Director, The Venture Center. “This program has grown immensely in both scope and stature over the past six years, and we are proud to play a pivotal role ushering in a new era of technology alongside the most talented founders in the world.”

The 2021 program will culminate with a Demo Day on August 26, where leaders from each of the participating firms will demonstrate their refined solutions to hundreds of leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.

Past graduates of the FIS Fintech Accelerator have gone on to secure additional capital funding, win industry awards, and in some cases enter into agreements with FIS to bring their innovations to market.

