Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FRA:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) announces the launch of it’s mobile gaming platform, GamerzArcade. GamerzArcade offers users with an Alpha Account the opportunity to compete in daily, weekly, and monthly mobile gaming contests for prizes. This more casual gaming platform run in parallel with the Company’s online esports platform, GamerzArena

Through GamerzArcade, the Company will launch with contests across well known casual games such as solitare, chess, checkers and soduku, and will seek to expand its game offerings by partnering with third-party mobile game developers.

For it’s first partnership, the Company is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with MarketJS, where MarketJS will supply games and content for the platform. As part of this partnership, the Company will have access to MarketJS’s full library of existing games, which includes arcade games, sports games, board games, and strategy games such as axe master, casual chess, dart master, flick basketball, as well as new releases each month.

In 2020, smartphone games accounted for almost 50 percent of video gaming revenue worldwide, and as mobile penetration rates and smartphone usage continue to accelerate on a global scale, mobile games revenue is on track to surpass the 100 billion-dollar-mark by 20231. The industry also saw a 12% increase in the number of players in 2020, growing to over 2.5 billion players.

“Mobile gaming and GamerzArcade adds a powerful spoke to our existing flywheel and will grow engagement, user base and monetization for Alpha,” said Interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “We have already seen companies such as Skillz show that this business model can attract millions of users. By leveraging our strong management and advisory team, to activate this new spoke, we believe we are in a great position to partner with many different mobile game developers to offer competitions and tournaments to their userbases.”

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms.

