ProStar Holdings Inc. announced today that it has entered into an educational partnership program with Louisiana Tech University . This new partnership program is integrating ProStar’s™ Precision Mapping Solutions™ into the university’s engineering department at both the undergraduate and graduate level curriculums. “Working with innovative and disruptive technologies like ProStar’s PointMan® is …

ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) announced today that it has entered into an educational partnership program with Louisiana Tech University (LTU). This new partnership program is integrating ProStar’s™ Precision Mapping Solutions™ into the university’s engineering department at both the undergraduate and graduate level curriculums.

“Working with innovative and disruptive technologies like ProStar’s PointMan® is invaluable to the education of the engineering students at Louisiana Tech University,” stated Dr. John Matthews, TTC Director. “PointMan offers the ability for my students to become familiar with a new and innovative technology that is now seeing adoption by construction firms, engineering and surveying companies, and government agencies.” The engineering professor went on to say, “We want our engineering graduates to be the most skilled students when they enter the workforce and working with a robust mobile and cloud data collection solution like ProStar’s PointMan helps us to attain that goal.”

In addition to providing students with hands-on awareness of best-in-class technologies that can resolve difficult underground infrastructure problems, LTU also conducts research activities in conjunction with academia, government, and industry at their Trenchless Technology Center (TTC) to improve trenchless technologies for the management of infrastructure. The partnership between ProStar and LTU provides information transfer between the two entities. As part of the partnership, ProStar is providing LTU free educational licenses for ProStar’s Solution and is creating an educational learning program called “PointMan University.”

Ben Skogen, PointMan Project Manager at ProStar, stated, “This is a great opportunity to further expand our reach and encourage adoption as we now get the brightest young engineering minds familiar with our solutions before they enter the workforce.” Mr. Skogen further reports that the Company has received expressions of interest from other major universities in North America as well as Europe to enter into a similar educational engagement as Louisiana Tech University.

About ProStar

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar’s Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar’s Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar’s Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth’s surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information visit: prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005663/en/

Ben Skogen, CPM

PointMan Product Manager

970.319.8025

bskogen@prostarcorp.com