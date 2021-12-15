Nanalysis Scientific Corp. TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via ...

NSCI:CA