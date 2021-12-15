Company News Investing News
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via ...

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis" or the "Company") TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via non-brokered private placement of 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $202,500 (the "Offering").

Dr. Lenggenhager brings to Nanalysis a diverse set of experiences and capabilities over a 37 year career in advanced industrial technology. He has a background of continuously innovating technology components and systems, with a focus on high-precision measuring, testing and automation equipment. His experience includes over 20 years of management and development, with full P&L responsibility, of globally active, publicly listed, innovative technology companies: Comet Group (COTN), Bruker BioSpin (BRKR), Mettler-Toledo (MTD) and Siemens Building Technologies. During his career he defined and implemented new product strategies for low- to high-field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) products, and consolidated all service activities into one service division. Dr. Lenggenhager also deployed a global supply chain management and an outsourcing strategy. Additionally, he realigned the marketing and sales management, transforming from a technology to a market-oriented company. He has developed new product portfolio strategies, based on platforms, modularization and production with lean manufacturing principles. He implemented a comprehensive China strategy for R&D, production and quality assurance for a globally distributed laboratory balances portfolio. He has put into effect strategic pricing and value selling program, developed and implemented a new strategic offering for weighing services for the MTD group. Dr. Lenggenhager holds a PhD in physics from ETH Zurich and received an Executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen. Additionally, Dr. Lenggenhager is a strategic advisory and Director for several other industrial technology companies, including bNovate Technologies, F&P Personal Robotics AG, HSE Hombrechtikon System Engineering AG, CovalX AG and he is a member of the Institute Council of the Federal Institute of Metrology Switzerland, METAS.

Sean Krakiwsky , founder and CEO of Nanalysis states, "I have fostered a relationship with René for several years, and I've always wanted an opportunity to work with him. I am overjoyed that Nanalysis has evolved to the point where we have been able to attract him to our Board of Directors, where he will be a tremendous asset to our company. In addition, René will be working with our senior management team to enhance and focus our vertical market product strategy. There are very few people in the world that have the strategic acumen in the areas of magnetic resonance and related products, with such a positive potential to add value to our company. As all CEOs must do, I am committed to bringing talented and experienced people onboard, who are complementary to our existing team, and René is exemplary of that evolution."

Dr. René Lenggenhager states, "I am enthusiastic about joining the Nanalysis team, at the Board level, and helping management continue to refine and focus its product strategy. As my first commitment to the success of the team, I have agreed to invest in the company. Nanalysis has a tremendously talented and energetic group, and I look forward to sharing my extensive experience with the team in order to enhance Nanalysis' growth initiatives. I believe that there are tremendous market opportunities for the company's magnetic resonance products in a variety of industries. Nanalysis is well positioned to take the next step from being a technology driven company to a market driven company, a transition that I've led in the past, and that I'll contribute to at Nanalysis."

Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. Martin Burian adds, "We welcome René to the Nanalysis Board of Directors, and look forward to working with him particularly in the context of our strategic evolution and growth. René has extensive governance and complementary industry experience, which will serve the company extremely well."

Private Placement of Common Shares to Dr. Lenggenhager and Stock Option Grant

The Offering will consist of 150,000 Common Shares at a price of $1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $202,500 to the Company. The placement is fully subscribed by Dr. Lenggenhager, with the proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and is expected to close before Dec. 16, 2021 . All Common Shares issued in connection with this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

As part of Dr. Lenggenhager's arrangement to assist management with vertical market product strategy, the Company is granting him 150,000 stock options with an exercise price of $1.50 , three year vesting, and five year expiry.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "would" occur. In addition, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the to the following: the timing of the appointment of Dr. René Lenggenhager, the Offering, the timing and completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements are only predictions of what we believe might happen. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-appoints-dr-rene-lenggenhager-to-board-of-directors-301445268.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific TSXV:NSCI Emerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen and REEF Enter Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

JustKitchen and REEF Enter Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

The Licensing Agreement with REEF Technology Gives the Company the Virtual Rights to One of the Most Popular Delivery - Only Food Brands for its Growing Network of Delivery Kitchens in Multiple Markets

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

  • Includes up to C$1.0M in orders for initial prototype system
  • A showcase precursor for next-generation Land Systems
  • One-year contract plus up to three additional option years

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), today announced that a top global defence contractor has signed a Master Professional Services Agreement ("Master Agreement") with KWESST to support the development of digitization solutions for future Canadian land C4ISR programs under Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada's Defence Policy. (1)

Under the Master Agreement and initial order, KWESST will assist in the development of an initial prototype system that networks soldiers with information from various sources in real time, including location of friendly forces and adversaries, and facilitates more effective, coordinated fire. "This capability is similar to the kind of solution we provided to a key U.S. military customer under a contract now in the final stage of delivery," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST Founder, President and CEO. "Situational awareness information like this, provided in real time, keeps soldiers safer and makes them operationally more effective, two key goals of future soldier programs throughout NATO."

Keep reading... Show less
ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Sutherland's responsibilities include creating opportunities for the Company through actions such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and deals that leverage the value of the Company's business platform. Mr. Sutherland will also advocate for the Company by attending industry and investor conferences and being the primary contact point for investor relations.

"Prostar has a globally scalable product that has an opportunity to deliver immense value to the construction industry, insurance entities, municipalities, and numerous other clients. Prostar has an exceptional opportunity, and I am very pleased to be a part of the Company's success."

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News