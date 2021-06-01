LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Financial and Operational Highlights Revenues from Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. operations hits record level with $1,560,720 in revenues for the first quarter. Gross profit …

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) (“LevelJump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues from Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. (“CTS”) operations hits record level with $1,560,720 in revenues for the first quarter.

Gross profit from CTS operations was $305,955 for the quarter, a 19.6% margin;

Year over Year Q1 revenue increase of $276,854 an increase of 21.6%.

Revenue increased despite Covid 19 lockdowns that continued to limit hospital activity during the quarter.

Leveljump completed a private placement for $1.5 million to enhance its cash positions;

Clean balance sheet with almost no long-term debt

2021 Q1 Financial Results for Leveljump

Total operating expenses were $1,010,591, including approximately $400,000 of non-cash items including stock based compensation, as well as $175,000 in marketing and advertising expenses and deferred salaries of approximately $120,000.

Management Comments

“We had a record quarter for revenue from operations,” said Mitch Geisler, CEO. “CTS continues to see increased volume from current clients, as well as the new hospital network that was added in Q1. We were able to increase reading revenue while COVID-19 lockdown measures stayed in effect. We believe our strong revenue has positioned the Company well for full year 2021 results. From a corporate perspective we worked hard on looking at ways to expand operations and potential new revenue streams looking at growth opportunities. The recent private placement strengthened our cash position and aligned strategic investors with our long-term corporate vision.”

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company’s determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA & Annual Revenue Run Rate

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine the Company’s ability to generate cash available for working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayments, interest expense and income taxes.

EBITDA refers to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net interest expense (income) and income tax expense (recovery). The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, fair value adjustments, listing expense and transaction costs, impairment and finance income.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is as follows:

Three Months ended

March 31 ($ in thousands) 2021 2019 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) (709 ) 49 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 8 8 Net interest expense 3 19 Stock-based compensation 393 – Misc and foreign exchange – 1 EBITDA (305 )

77 Add back: One time Professional Fees related to Listing and fundraising 95 14 Adjusted EBITDA (210 )

91

For further details on the results, please refer to Leveljump’s Interim Management, Discussion and Analysis and Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are available on the Company’s website (www.leveljumphealthcare.com) and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(833) 840-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85972