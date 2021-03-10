LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company’s warrants have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol JUMP.WTEach LevelJump Warrant provides the holder with the option to purchase one LevelJump Common Share at a price of $0.50, exercisable at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on December 14th, 2023 .The Company is excited to be able to …

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (“LevelJump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company’s warrants have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol JUMP.WT

Each LevelJump Warrant provides the holder with the option to purchase one (1) LevelJump Common Share at a price of $0.50, exercisable at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 14th, 2023 (36 months from the original Listing Date of the LevelJump Common Shares).

The Company is excited to be able to offer increased liquidity to its warrant holders through this Supplemental Listing.

Additional information about the Company can be found by visiting the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(877) 722-6965

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76761